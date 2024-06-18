Jerry Jones is not a big fan of the Cincinnati Bengals, as the Dallas Cowboys owner has just started a war against the AFC north club.

In the NFL, the offseason seems almost nonexistent. There’s always new information about teams, even when there’s no on-field activity. Recently, Jerry Jones, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys, has stirred controversy by starting a feud with the Cincinnati Bengals.

There’s no doubt that Jerry Jones is one of the most controversial personalities in the NFL. He knows the value of the Dallas Cowboys, and despite recent lack of success on the field, he wants everyone to remember that they are still “America’s Team.”

Recently, the NFL has faced huge criticism over the Sunday Ticket package and is even dealing with a lawsuit filed by subscribers. Now, Jerry Jones has weighed in on the matter, sending a message to the Bengals and starting a war with the AFC North club.

The NFL is currently facing a huge problem. According to the Associated Press, 2.4 million subscribers and 48,000 businesses have filed a lawsuit over the inflated price of the Sunday Ticket package, which is the only way to watch non-prime-time out-of-market games.

The lawsuit alleges that the NFL broke several laws by not offering this service at a fair price. It also claims that the league restricted potential competition to broadcast the games, which is also illegal.

As a result, several of the biggest names in the NFL have been called to testify, including Jerry Jones. He defends the current broadcast model, arguing that it treats teams equally. Without it, clubs could sell the rights on their own, but not all teams would be able to secure the same revenue.

“I am convinced I would make a lot more money than the Bengals,” Jones said, via AP. “I’m completely against each team doing TV deals. It is flawed.”

Jones does have a point despite being rude towards the Bengals. With this deal, all teams receive the same revenue, whereas selling their own rights would certainly result in less money for those teams that are not as popular.

Why did Jerry Jones specifically attack the Bengals?

Jerry Jones used the Bengals to illustrate his point about broadcast rights in the NFL. However, naming the AFC North team was not a coincidence, as he is not a big fan of this club.

According to ProFootballTalk, Jones has a “longtime feud” with Bengals owner Mike Brown over revenue sharing. On the field, the Cowboys have a 10-4 record against Cincinnati and have not lost to them since 2004.