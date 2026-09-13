NY Giants hint at Malik Nabers playing today during preparations for Cowboys game

The New York Giants may have given away their tell with Malik Nabers earlier than John Harbaugh would've wanted ahead of Week 1's matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

John Harbaugh and the New York Giants made it clear they would take their time before revealing Malik Nabers‘ status for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. However, the truth may have come to light during rehearsals at MetLife Stadium before kickoff against the Dallas Cowboys.

As reported by Dan Duggan of The Athletic, during game rehearsals at the Giants‘ stadium, the PA announcer and stadium jumbotrons introduced Malik Nabers as a starter. Considering how every detail is meticulously thought out and nothing is left to chance when it comes to the NFL’s gameday experience, it might be an indicator that Nabers will be active against Dallas in Week 1.

The Giants have yet to make an official announcement on whether Nabers will be playing against the Cowboys. Until then, all the buzz coming in and out of the Meadowlands has to be taken with a grain of salt.

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However, the scenes from inside the stadium rehearsal might be a strong sign, maybe a slip-up on the organization’s part, or simply part of routine. As Duggan noted, if needed, Nabers’ introduction could easily be replaced by another wideout on the depth chart. Thus, it’s not as if the rehearsal should be taken as a final confirmation, but it could indeed be another encouraging sign.

Giants just did a dress rehearsal on pregame introductions (they can always just sub in Malachi Fields)… pic.twitter.com/LQ7WswzwuE — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) September 13, 2026

Nabers’ stats last season

Obviously, his numbers from the 2025 NFL season don’t look good for Nabers. But that’s because his year was cut short in Week 4 by a torn ACL and meniscus injury in his right knee. Still, he put up incredible stats in the short time he was healthy last season.

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Through just four starts, Nabers recorded 18 receptions for 271 yards and two touchdowns. The majority of those numbers were produced during the Week 2 loss to the Cowboys (40-37), in which Nabers racked up nine receptions for 167 yards and two touchdowns.

In the four games he played in 2025, Nabers averaged 4.5 catches for 67.75 yards per game and 0.5 touchdowns. In 2026, his primary goal is to stay healthy and avoid another setback that could become career-threatening. Still, it’s clear Nabers will also vie to keep his numbers on the rise and return to the form he showed in his rookie year, a level he couldn’t maintain last year due to injury.