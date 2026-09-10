Steelers could face favorable Falcons matchup as Tua Tagovailoa raises injury concerns before Week 1

Tua Tagovailoa's injury and health concerns may be a factor right from the get-go, before the Atlanta Falcons even open their NFL season against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Hoping to start from scratch with the Atlanta Falcons, health concerns were always going to be a topic surrounding Tua Tagovailoa. However, not many expected them to be present right away, even before his first game of the 2026 NFL season. Still, that’s the way things are looking for the Falcons, and their situation in the quarterback room could already put their upcoming opponents, the Pittsburgh Steelers, in great position to start the year 1-0.

“During the open media portion of practice, Falcons QB Tua Tagovailoa touched his back and sat down on the grass briefly during individual drills Thursday. It was unclear exactly what had happened. He didn’t seem to throw again after,” ESPN‘s Falcons beat reporter Marc Raimondi stated.

“Not clear if related yet but Tua had back issues that cost him practice time earlier in summer,” NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe reported as well. It’s clearly something to keep an eye on going into Week 1’s matchup between the Falcons and Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

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Most fans across the NFL would guess that, with Tagovailoa out, head coach Kevin Stefanski could resort to the other left-handed QB on the depth chart, Michael Penix Jr. However, the product out of Washington has been ruled inactive for Week 1 with a knee injury.

Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Atlanta Falcons.

Falcons QB depth chart vs Steelers

That leaves the Falcons with one viable option remaining: Cooper Rush. In fact, the 32-year-old right-handed quarterback took over in practice and could be trending toward a start on Sunday against Pittsburgh.

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“Cooper Rush said he took all the reps with the [first team on Thursday],” Raimondi reported on his X account. Although the Falcons are one of few teams to have four quarterbacks on their 53-man roster, they could be rolling into Week 1 with only half of them active, with both being their third- and fourth-stringers.

In addition to Rush, Atlanta’s QB depth chart includes Jack Strand, an undrafted rookie out of Minnesota State University Moorhead (MSUM). Set to face one of the most intimidating defenses in the NFL in a hostile environment, the situation is far from ideal for the Falcons, especially for Stefanski as he makes his head-coaching debut with the organization.

Falcons’ gameplan changes on the fly

It was no secret, even when Tagovailoa was showing no signs of discomfort, but it’s even less of a secret now: The Falcons will be relying on Bijan Robinson to carry their offense and establish the running game. Only then, can the offense get comfortable enough to connect with Drake London, Jahan Dotson, Kyle Pitts, and company. Bijan must brace for a very long afternoon on the banks of the three rivers—the Ohio, Allegheny, and Monongahela—in Pittsburgh.

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While the Falcons’ gameplan would change the most if Tagovailoa is ruled out for Sunday, the Steelers will also have to adapt. The defense had been game-planning for Tagovailoa for months, ever since the schedule was released back in May.

“Obviously playing against a lefty QB, me being on the right side, mostly if I go inside too early, the QB could see me. But sometimes when we’re playing a right-handed QB, I’m able to take those chances more going inside with different rushes,” Steelers LB Alex Highsmith said after learning of Tua’s setback, via ESPN’s Brooke Pryor.

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Steelers could face injury-riddled Falcons QB room

Clearly, the Steelers were expecting to face a left-handed quarterback with question marks around his arm strength, mobility in the pocket, and ability to stay healthy. There are no doubts on how accurate Tua can be when he has a clean pocket, how fast he can get rid of the football, and fit the pigskin in tight windows, though.

Pittsburgh liked its chances against Tagovailoa, but facing Rush might be a bigger blessing. If Rush does indeed start, Atlanta’s playbook might be limited and in the hands of a QB with only 52 pass attempts last season in the NFL.

Tagovailoa’s last visit to Pittsburgh

Tagovailoa’s last game in The Burgh is far from a fond memory. Playing on Monday Night Football on Dec. 15, 2025, Tua’s Miami Dolphins lost to the Steelers by a score of 28-15. Tagovailoa finished his visit to Steel City with 22 completions for 253 yards, two touchdown passes, and an interception on an underthrown pass.

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Tagovailoa was sacked four times and ended up posting a 12.2 QBR. Tua left yet another sorry image in a primetime, late-season, hostile-environment, cold-weather game. The Phins would fall to 6-8, and the $212.4 million once-thought-to-be franchise quarterback would be benched for the remainder of the season.

That game against the Steelers was his last as a Dolphin. He may have the chance to right his wrongs in his Falcons debut at the same nightmare alley, but injuries are threatening to sideline him. It’s a never-ending story for Tagovailoa, as true in The City in a Forest as it was in Magic City.