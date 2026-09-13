Who are starting and backup QBs in Steelers vs Falcons depth charts today in 2026 NFL Week 1?

The Pittsburgh Steelers host the Atlanta Falcons at Acrisure Stadium in what is expected to be an exciting matchup in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season.

Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season will feature an intriguing matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Atlanta Falcons, with both teams set to debut their new head coaches on the sideline. For the home team, Mike McCarthy will turn to Aaron Rodgers as his starting quarterback, while Kevin Stefanski will have to rely on Cooper Rush, as both Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. will miss the game due to injuries.

So, who will be the primary backups for this game? The Steelers ultimately decided to go with veteran Mason Rudolph for the role. For the Falcons, however, the decision was more out of necessity: undrafted free agent Jack Strand will serve as their primary alternative.

Rodgers returned to the Steel City for another season, hoping to lead the Steelers to another Super Bowl. Rush, meanwhile, will take on the responsibility of leading Atlanta in its season opener and trying to pull off the upset. Which of these two quarterbacks will ultimately lead his team to its first win of the season?

Advertisement

The rest of the QBs on the Steelers and Falcons

The Pittsburgh Steelers have the luxury of having a crowded QB room this season, featuring a mix of experience and youth. Behind Rodgers and Rudolph on the depth chart are Will Howard, entering his second professional season, and recently drafted quarterback Drew Allar.

Will Howard #18 and Aaron Rodgers #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers look on during Minicamp.

The situation in Atlanta is completely different, as the Falcons were forced to change their plans at the last minute. Injuries to Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr., the two main candidates competing for the QB1 role throughout the season, have forced Stefanski to rely on Rush and Strand for the season opener.

Advertisement

Rodgers’ last Week 1

As announced several weeks ago, this will be Aaron Rodgers’ final season as a professional football player. But when was the last time A-Rod started a season opener as a quarterback?

On September 8, 2008, Rodgers took over as the Green Bay Packers’ starting quarterback following Brett Favre’s departure, making his debut on Monday Night Football against the Minnesota Vikings. The Packers won that game 24-19, with Rodgers completing 18 of 26 passes for 178 yards, one passing touchdown, and one rushing touchdown.