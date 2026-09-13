Why isn’t Joey Porter Jr. playing today for Steelers vs Falcons in Week 1 of 2026 NFL season?

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Atlanta Falcons without a star on defense. Find out why Joey Porter Jr. is not available.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will open their 2026 NFL season against the Atlanta Falcons without one of their most important defensive players. Joey Porter Jr. is unlikely to play Sunday because of a back injury, according to a report from Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport, adding another layer to an already complicated situation surrounding the star cornerback.

Porter’s absence is especially notable because he has been involved in a contract dispute with the Steelers throughout the offseason. The two sides have been unable to reach an agreement on a long-term extension, and Porter missed training camp while dealing with the back issue and his unresolved contract situation. Now, with Week 1 arriving, his future in Pittsburgh remains uncertain.

Schefter and Rapoport also reported that the possibility of a trade remains in play. That makes Sunday’s absence more than just an injury storyline, as Pittsburgh must now consider whether it can resolve the contract situation or potentially move one of its best young defensive players.

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Will Steelers trade Joey Porter Jr.?

A trade still appears unlikely because Joey Porter Jr. has established himself as one of the Steelers’ most important cornerbacks and moving him would create a massive hole on a defense that expects to compete immediately. Pittsburgh would also have to receive significant value in return for a player who is entering his prime and could become one of the NFL’s highest-paid cornerbacks at the position.

However, the Steelers have already shown that they are willing to make difficult decisions when a contract situation becomes a potential distraction. The clearest recent example is George Pickens, who was traded to the Dallas Cowboys before the 2025 season. Pittsburgh ultimately chose to move on from the talented wide receiver rather than allow the situation to continue affecting the team.

That precedent is what makes Porter’s situation worth monitoring. Pickens’ departure left a hole at wide receiver despite his talent, and trading Porter would create an even more concerning void on defense. The Steelers could receive a significant draft package in return, but replacing a proven shutdown-caliber cornerback would be extremely difficult. For now, Pittsburgh appears to have a major decision ahead: find a way to keep Porter happy and under contract, or risk losing one of the most valuable pieces of its defense.