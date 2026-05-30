NY Giants WR depth chart after Gunner Olszewski’s injury

Gunner Olszewski's injury has exposed a growing concern for the Giants, whose wide receiver depth chart is suddenly filled with questions heading into the 2026 season.

The New York Giants entered the offseason hoping to strengthen their wide receiver room, but the injury suffered by Gunner Olszewski has once again placed the spotlight on one of the roster’s biggest question marks. While Olszewski is primarily known for his contributions on special teams, his potential absence further exposes a depth chart that already carries significant uncertainty.

The centerpiece of the group remains Malik Nabers, who is expected to be the focal point of the passing attack. However, the star receiver is still recovering after undergoing a second procedure on his knee, leaving questions about his availability and effectiveness heading into the season.

That uncertainty becomes even more concerning when looking at the rest of the receiving corps, especially for a team hoping to emerge as a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

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Giants WR depth chart

New York’s most notable additions in free agency were Darnell Mooney and Calvin Austin III, who arrived after spending the early years of their careers with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Both players bring speed and experience, but neither has consistently performed as a true No. 1 receiving option.

The Giants are also waiting for Darius Slayton to fully recover from a core muscle injury. His return would provide an important boost, but he joins a growing list of receivers dealing with health concerns as the season approaches.

Beyond those names, the depth chart includes Jalin Hyatt, Dalen Cambre, Isaiah Hodgins, Ryan Miller and Xavier Gipson. The Giants are also counting on first-round rookie Malachi Fields to make an immediate impact after investing significant draft capital in the talented young receiver.

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On paper, the group offers a mix of potential and versatility. However, with Nabers and Slayton still recovering and Olszewski potentially facing a lengthy absence, it is fair to wonder whether the Giants have enough proven production at wide receiver to support a team with championship aspirations.