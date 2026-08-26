NY Giants’ RB Cam Skattebo starts fight at John Harbaugh’s practice

Cam Skattebo has become one of the most intriguing players on the New York Giants’ roster, but the young running back found himself at the center of an ugly situation during practice.

According to Giants beat writer Pat Leonard, Skattebo’s aggressive style once again crossed the line during a session in which the defense was not allowed to make contact. The incident eventually escalated into a confrontation with defensive players.

The situation is particularly noteworthy for John Harbaugh and the Giants because Skattebo appears to be in position to take the lead in the running back competition. However, with Najee Harris also competing for touches, repeated incidents like this could complicate his standing.

Advertisement

Cam Skattebo starts controversial fight at Giants practice

Pat Leonard reported that Cam Skattebo created the situation after making a reception and sliding near several defensive backs. Because the defense was not allowed to hit during the drill, the contact was viewed particularly negatively by the defenders.

“Cam Skattebo started a fight in practice today. He slid down after a reception and came dangerously close to taking out a couple Giants DBs’ legs. The defense isn’t allowed to hit. Jevon Holland and Greg Newsome did not appreciate it.”

The controversial episode did not end there. Newsome confronted Skattebo, and according to Leonard, the confrontation quickly escalated. “Situation escalated between Skattebo and Newsome. Skattebo has had it coming. He ran over linebacker Zaire Barnes the other day, too, when the defense wasn’t hitting. His act is getting old to his defensive teammates.”

Advertisement

That is an important development for the Giants. Aggressiveness can be an asset for a running back, but repeatedly crossing the line during non-contact situations can create unnecessary tension inside a locker room.

Could Cam Skattebo’s behavior hurt his RB1 chances with NY Giants?

Cam Skattebo has positioned himself as a strong candidate to become the Giants’ RB1, but the competition is not completely settled. Devin Singletary remains a trusted veteran, while Najee Harris represents one of the biggest threats to Skattebo’s role.

Harbaugh has made it clear that the running back pecking order is still being evaluated, meaning every detail could matter as the Giants approach the 53-man roster deadline.

Advertisement

Skattebo’s production and physical running style have made him one of the most exciting players on the roster, but his relationship with the defense could become an issue if these incidents continue.

The presence of Harris makes the situation even more interesting. The former Steelers running back has plenty of NFL experience, and if the Giants believe Skattebo is creating unnecessary problems, Harris could potentially receive a larger role.

Advertisement

Cam Skattebo’s offseason has already raised eyebrows

This is not the first time Cam Skattebo has generated controversy during the offseason. While recovering from his injury, the running back participated in a public event where he performed a risky backward jump and landed on the same knee he had been recovering from.

The move was especially concerning because it appeared to go against the type of precautions generally recommended during rehabilitation. Although Skattebo’s competitive personality is undoubtedly part of what makes him attractive to the Giants, there is a fine line between playing with an edge and taking unnecessary risks.

Now, his behavior at practice has created another potential concern for Harbaugh. For Skattebo, the message is simple: his physicality can help him win the job, but he cannot allow it to become a distraction.