NY Giants confirm contract talks with Odell Beckham Jr. ahead of 2026 NFL season

Odell Beckham Jr. and the New York Giants continue circling each other, but John Harbaugh’s latest comments made one thing very clear: a reunion is far from guaranteed despite the growing speculation around the veteran wide receiver.

Interest in Beckham exploded again after his strong showing at the 2026 Fanatics Flag Football Classic, where the former Giants star reminded many people he may still have something left physically. Since then, rumors connecting OBJ to New York have only intensified.

Now, Harbaugh has confirmed he remains in direct contact with Beckham while also hinting that both sides are still evaluating whether a return truly makes sense. “I’ve talked to Odell a lot. Probably three or four times in the last week. Where he’s at. Where we’re at. He’s in Arizona right now training. The goal right now for him is to train and get ready. Be as ready as he can be and then we’ll see where we’re at, at that time.”

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Will Giants sign Odell Beckham Jr.?

No. According to John Harbaugh, the Giants won’t sign Odell Beckham Jr. soon. Despite the emotional appeal surrounding a possible return, they already have a crowded wide receiver room.

Malik Nabers remains the clear centerpiece of the group, while recent arrivals like Darnell Mooney and Calvin Austin III are also expected to play major roles. On top of that, rookie Malachi Fields was drafted to become another important weapon for Jaxson Dart moving forward. That leaves Beckham in an awkward position.

The Giants still view him as a respected veteran presence who could potentially mentor several young receivers while also giving Dart another experienced target during a critical stage of the rebuild.

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What’s next for Odell Beckham Jr.?

For Odell Beckham Jr., it’s the Giants or nothing as there’s not much interest in the NFL. However, to make that reunion happen, the biggest obstacles remain obvious. OBJ is now 33 years old, has dealt with multiple injuries and has not consistently played football in quite some time.

There is also the financial side of the equation. The Giants are currently dealing with a tight salary cap situation after several major defensive additions, making it difficult to justify another veteran signing unless the front office creates more flexibility later in the offseason.

That is why many around the Giants believe any realistic chance of Beckham returning would likely come after another contract restructure or roster adjustment closer to training camp.

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For now, the possibility of a “last dance” between Beckham and the Giants remains alive, but only if Harbaugh ultimately decides the veteran wide receiver is worth one final push toward a Super Bowl alongside Jaxson Dart.