NY Giants signing Odell Beckham Jr. could buy themselves a problem in 2026

The New York Giants remain interested in Odell Beckham Jr., but such a reunion could ultimately backfire on the organization in East Rutherford.

The New York Giants have yet to sign Odell Beckham Jr., but they aren’t staying off his market, either. However, with no clear spot for him on the lineup, the G-Men may only be putting themselves in a tough position with such an acquisition before the 2026 NFL season.

“I doubt [Odell Beckham Jr.] would be fine in [a situational receiver] role,” as noted by Adam Schultz on The Sporting News. “Especially if he’s fully healthy and confident in what he can bring to the table.“

In addition to the Giants’ financial problem amid the Beckham Jr. rumors, New York already has enough wide receiver options to help out Jaxson Dart in his sophomore NFL campaign.

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Concerns around OBJ: On and off the field

Moreover, Beckham Jr. brings several questions of his own. Though fans in the Big Apple hold fond memories of his time in Big Blue, Odell’s personality was never known for being a relaxed one. If he isn’t pleased with his usage on John Harbaugh’s team, it may not take long for him to express it publicly.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham.

Not just that, but Beckham Jr. hasn’t played in an NFL game since December 2024. He sat out the entire 2025 campaign, and his last appearances on the gridiron were far removed from the version fans grew accustomed to in East Rutherford.

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During the 2024 season, Beckham totaled nine receptions for 55 yards and no touchdowns. The last time he caught a touchdown pass was in December 2023. Needless to say, Odell has plenty to prove if he wants to earn a contract with the Giants—and the work would only be beginning at that point.

The silver lining for Beckham Jr. and the Giants

If there is a silver lining for him, it is that Harbaugh is fond of him. Still, it seems that everything favoring Beckham Jr.’s return—namely his relationship with the head coach and his history in the Big Apple—is tied more to off-the-field storylines than actual production on the gridiron.

All in all, reuniting with Beckham Jr. feels like a gamble that could pay off for the G-Men, though the risk-to-reward ratio may be far from ideal.