NY Giants confirm Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo injury updates

The New York Giants have provided important injury updates on Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo as they prepare for their Week 5 matchup against the Washington Commanders. Both offensive playmakers are dealing with injuries, making their progress during the week a major storyline ahead of Sunday’s divisional game.

Nabers is coming off a standout performance in the Giants’ 36-24 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, finishing with six catches for 112 yards and a touchdown. However, the wide receiver missed Wednesday’s practice because of a knee issue, raising concerns about his availability as New York looks to extend its winning streak.

Cam Skattebo also appeared on the injury report with a shoulder issue, although his situation was less concerning initially because he participated in a limited capacity. The Giants will continue monitoring both players as they determine whether their key offensive contributors will be ready to face Washington.

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Which Giants players are on the injury report?

Malik Nabers was listed as a nonparticipant on Wednesday because of his knee, the same one he injured last season. He returned to practice on Thursday in a limited capacity, providing an encouraging sign for the Giants. Skattebo, meanwhile, was limited on both Wednesday and Thursday with a shoulder injury, leaving his status worth monitoring as the team approaches Sunday’s game.

Several other Giants players are also dealing with injuries. Defensive lineman Chauncey Golston missed practice with a neck injury, while safety Jason Pinnock remained sidelined because of a concussion. Offensive tackle Andrew Thomas, who is dealing with a groin injury, missed Wednesday’s session but returned in a limited capacity Thursday. Running back Najee Harris was initially absent for personal reasons.

Tight end Isaiah Likely was limited with a knee/groin issue, while fellow tight end Chris Manhertz was limited because of a shoulder injury. Cornerback Deonte Banks, who has been dealing with a calf issue, and offensive lineman Bryan Hudson, listed with an ankle injury, were full participants on Wednesday. Their participation gives the Giants some positive developments amid several injury concerns.

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Nabers’ progress will remain particularly important after his impact against Arizona, as the Giants need his ability to create explosive plays in the passing game. Skattebo’s availability could also affect the team’s offensive balance, especially with New York looking to maintain its 3-1 start. The Giants’ next injury reports should provide a clearer picture of which players are on track to suit up against the Commanders.

Key takeaways