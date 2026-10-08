Jameis Winston delivers strong message as J.J. McCarthy looms for NY Giants QB job

Jameis Winston has delivered a revealing message about his mindset as J.J. McCarthy continues to make progress with the New York Giants. Winston remains the team’s starting quarterback after leading New York to a 3-1 start, but McCarthy’s rapid development has created a new storyline inside the quarterback room.

The Giants acquired McCarthy from the Minnesota Vikings after losing Jaxson Dart to a season-ending injury, and the young quarterback has impressed the coaching staff during his first days in New York. Offensive coordinator Matt Nagy recently gave McCarthy an A+ for his progress, suggesting that he could be much further along than expected after only nine days with the team.

That situation makes Winston’s latest comments particularly interesting. Rather than focusing on his current success or treating his starting position as secure, the veteran quarterback emphasized that he still wants to improve significantly and become better for the Giants every day.

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Jameis Winston sends clear message amid J.J. McCarthy rumors

Jameis Winston was asked about his mindset and his desire to continue developing after the Giants’ recent victory. His response made it clear that he is not satisfied with simply helping New York win games and wants to raise his level of play.

“My desire is still to get better and better. It felt good to get a win, but I desire to be so much better for this team and to play faster, to play more precise, to really be my very best, and I just want to keep getting one percent better every day.”

That mentality is especially notable with McCarthy now pushing to become the Giants’ QB2. New York does not want to throw away its season despite losing Dart, and if McCarthy continues progressing quickly, the coaching staff could eventually have to consider whether the former first-round pick is ready for a larger role.

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Winston also spoke about the importance of using the moments when he is alone to improve his game and remain mentally focused. Rather than allowing those moments to become distractions, he believes they can be used to reflect on practices, game plans and his own performance.

“I think, man, when you have time to focus on the one percent, of honing in on your craft, being present, reflecting on practice, reflecting on the plan, I think it’s very important to just be intentional with your thoughts and your words when you’re speaking to yourself, because we sometimes forget that we talk to ourselves more than anyone else talks to us.”

The veteran quarterback then added a personal element to his answer, emphasizing his faith and the importance of how he uses those moments away from the team.

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“So, making sure that we master those moments alone because we’re never lonely. God is with us, so no one can be against us. But when we are experiencing those alone moments, making sure that we’re impeccable with our word and our thoughts.”

For now, Winston remains firmly in control of the Giants’ offense, but McCarthy’s development is making the quarterback situation more intriguing. If the young quarterback continues to absorb the system at the pace Nagy described, Winston’s determination to improve could become even more important as New York looks to remain competitive following Dart’s injury.

Key takeaways

Jameis Winston remains the starting quarterback after leading the Giants to a 3-1 start.

after leading the Giants to a 3-1 start. Jaxson Dart’s season-ending injury prompted the New York Giants to acquire J.J. McCarthy.

prompted the New York Giants to acquire J.J. McCarthy. Jameis Winston expressed a desire to improve by one percent every single day.