Malik Nabers breaks silence on possible injury with NY Giants

Malik Nabers provided an honest update about his health after the New York Giants listed him as a non-participant on Wednesday’s injury report. The star wide receiver was seen working with trainers during practice, and the Giants officially listed him with a knee issue, creating questions about whether he will be ready for Sunday’s matchup against the Washington Commanders.

Nabers spoke with reporters after practice and acknowledged that he was dealing with soreness. The Giants receiver did not make it sound like he was facing a major problem, but he also admitted that Wednesday’s soreness was somewhat worse than what he normally experiences during the week.

The situation became even more intriguing because John Harbaugh had previously described Nabers as having a “great day” and being in “great spirits.” Nabers’ own comments provided more context about why he was limited during practice while suggesting that he remains hopeful about playing this weekend.

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What did Malik Nabers say about his injury?

Nabers initially described himself as “a little sore” when asked how he was feeling. When reporters pressed him about the specific issue affecting him, he insisted that he was doing well, but acknowledged that soreness was limiting his participation. “Just sore, just sore.”

When asked whether he practiced, Nabers responded, “As much as I could.” He was then asked what was limiting him and again pointed to the soreness rather than identifying a more serious concern. The receiver also addressed questions about the toe issue that affected him last season, explaining that the Giants have taken steps to prevent similar problems from becoming an issue again.

“Yeah, but there are things that we’ve been doing to prevent some of those things from happening. Things I’ve been doing well hasn’t been really giving me a problem, so I’d say we’re trending in the right direction on that.”

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Nabers was ultimately asked the question Giants fans are most interested in: whether the soreness could prevent him from playing against Washington. The receiver did not provide a definitive answer, saying the team would see how he feels over the next few days.

“We’ll see how the next day goes, but through the week I’d usually be sore. But, this one was kind of a little bit more sore, but I always continue to fight through it.”

That response leaves Nabers’ status somewhat uncertain for Week 5, but it also provides a reason for optimism. He made clear that he regularly deals with soreness during the week and has continued to play through it, while the Giants will have additional opportunities to evaluate him before Sunday’s game against the Commanders.

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Key takeaways