NY Giants make decision on Malik Nabers, Cam Skattebo ahead of Week 5 vs Commanders

The New York Giants had their major offensive stars, Cam Skattebo and Malik Nabers, dealing with injuries. Ahead of Week 5 vs Commanders, they've made a decision.

Cam Skattebo and Malik Nabers are arguably the two best offensive players on the New York Giants roster. Both missed practices and were limited this week ahead of their divisional game against the Washington Commanders. However, it seems like all is good on the G-Men.

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, both Nabers and Skattebo logged a full practice on Friday and are expected to play vs Commanders. This is great news for the Giants, who at 3-1, could make a huge leap towards the NFC East title with a win here, despite this just being Week 5.

Nabers dealt with knee soreness throughout the week and given that he is playing after an ACL tear and subsequent knee surgery, the Giants could’ve erred on the side of caution. However, it seems like the star wideout will suit up.

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What was Skattebo dealing with?

Head coach John Harbaugh confirmed the injury update on Skattebo denying he was in concussion protocol. The injury report stated that Skattebo was dealing with a shoulder injury, but he should also be ready to go at full force.

Skattebo is the leading running back on this roster, though his efficiency hasn’t been great. In fact, John Harbaugh detailed what OC Matt Nagy needs to improve to make Skattebo an even better weapon.

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Nabers and Skattebo are the Giants’ offensive soul

Both are certified heroes for the Giants and both are on their rookie deals. Hence, Nabers and Skattebo are the guys who the Giants lean on to produce the goods offensively. It’s even more needed now that Jaxson Dart is injured and the team has Jameis Winston under center.

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