Ravens confirm surprising Lamar Jackson injury update for Week 5 game vs Falcons

The Baltimore Ravens will be without Lamar Jackson against the Atlanta Falcons after officially ruling out their star quarterback with a left ankle injury. Jackson was unable to practice throughout the week, and the team has decided not to risk his health as it prepares for a challenging road game on Sunday night.

Jackson suffered the injury during the first half of Baltimore’s Week 4 win over the Tennessee Titans. He was sacked on the final play before halftime when Titans defensive end Jermaine Johnson II landed on his left ankle. Jackson did not return after the break, leaving the Ravens to finish the game without their starting quarterback.

Before exiting, Jackson had completed 15 of 20 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns, helping Baltimore build a 24-7 halftime lead. Tyler Huntley replaced him in the second half and completed eight of nine passes for 63 yards as the Ravens held on for a 24-18 victory. Although the initial hope was that Jackson could recover in time for Atlanta, his lack of practice ultimately led to the decision to keep him sidelined.

Advertisement

Who will start at QB for Ravens vs Falcons?

Tyler Huntley will start at quarterback against the Falcons, giving Baltimore a familiar option while Jackson recovers. Head coach Jesse Minter expressed confidence in the backup, who has previous starting experience with the Ravens and stepped in effectively against Tennessee. Huntley will now be responsible for leading the offense against an Atlanta team that has shown improvement with Michael Penix Jr. back under center.

The Falcons present a difficult challenge, particularly because of their ability to generate offense through both the passing game and the ground attack. Penix’s return gives Atlanta stability at quarterback, while running back Bijan Robinson remains a major threat who can change a game with his explosiveness. Without Jackson’s dual-threat ability, Baltimore may need to rely more heavily on Derrick Henry and its defense to keep the matchup under control.

Jackson is not the only notable absence for Baltimore. Outside linebacker Trey Hendrickson has also been ruled out because of a finger injury, marking another game he will miss while recovering from the issue. Meanwhile, center Cam Jurgens remains in concussion protocol and is not expected to make his Ravens debut until next week. With three important players unavailable, Baltimore will need contributions from its backups as it attempts to secure a win in Atlanta and avoid taking unnecessary risks with Jackson’s recovery.

Advertisement

Key takeaways