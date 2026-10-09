Commanders confirm if Jayden Daniels will play vs NY Giants

The Washington Commanders have announced if Jayden Daniels will be available to face the Giants.

The Washington Commanders have received a major boost ahead of their Week 5 game against the New York Giants. Head coach Dan Quinn confirmed on Friday that Jayden Daniels has been cleared to play and will start at quarterback on Sunday, ending the uncertainty surrounding the franchise star’s availability.

Daniels missed Washington’s previous two games after suffering a dislocated elbow during the Week 2 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The injury affected his non-throwing arm, but the quarterback has worked his way back and completed a full week of practice, putting him in position to return against New York.

The Commanders initially took a cautious approach to Daniels’ recovery, ruling him out for the Week 4 game against the Indianapolis Colts in London despite signs of progress. He practiced while wearing a protective brace on his left arm, and Washington ultimately decided to give him additional time rather than risk bringing him back too soon. Now, with Quinn confirming his return, Daniels will look to help the team turn its season around.

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Who is out for Commanders vs Giants?

Jayden Daniels’ return is particularly important for Washington given the uncertainty surrounding several other offensive players. The Commanders will be without wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who has been ruled out of Sunday’s game because of a hamstring injury. His absence leaves Washington without one of its key receiving options for a divisional matchup against the Giants.

Terry McLaurin, meanwhile, remains a player to watch. The wide receiver has also been dealing with a hamstring injury and missed the Week 4 matchup against Indianapolis. After missing practice earlier in the week, McLaurin returned to the field on Friday, with Quinn indicating that the veteran looked good during the session. His status remained uncertain pending the team’s final designation, leaving open the possibility that he could be a game-time decision.

With Daniels back under center but Diggs unavailable, McLaurin’s potential return could be crucial to Washington’s passing attack. The Commanders will want to avoid rushing the receiver back before he is ready, especially given the nature of his injury. His progress on Friday offered some encouragement, but the team’s final decision will determine whether Daniels has another key weapon available against a Giants team that enters the contest with a 3-1 record.

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