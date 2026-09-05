NY Giants confirm Najee Harris’ change in jersey number before 2026 NFL season Week 1 game vs Cowboys

The New York Giants have officially confirmed Najee Harris’ jersey number ahead of their 2026 season opener against the Dallas Cowboys. Harris made the Giants’ 53-man roster after joining the team late in the offseason, and his number was one of the remaining questions surrounding his arrival in New York. The former Pro Bowl running back will now enter Week 1 with a new number on his jersey.

Harris joined a running back room that already featured plenty of competition and depth. Cam Skattebo is expected to have a significant role, while Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Singletary also remain on the roster. The Giants ultimately decided to keep all four running backs on their initial 53-man roster, giving John Harbaugh several options in the backfield.

The number change also means Harris will begin a new chapter of his NFL career with a jersey number he has never worn professionally. The Giants initially had another option available to him, but the situation changed after Andru Phillips retained the number he has worn since being drafted by New York in 2024. Harris has now officially received his new number before facing the Cowboys.

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What’s Najee Harris’ jersey number with the Giants?

The Giants have confirmed that Harris will wear No. 23 during the 2026 season. The number is already listed next to his name on the team’s official roster, confirming the change ahead of Week 1.

Harris will therefore switch numbers for the first time in his professional career. The former Steelers first-round pick wore No. 22 throughout his college career at Alabama and during his first five NFL seasons with Pittsburgh and the Los Angeles Chargers. With Andru Phillips continuing to wear No. 22 in New York, Harris will instead take No. 23.

Now, the focus can shift entirely to what Harris brings to the Giants’ offense. He has already earned a place on the 53-man roster despite joining New York shortly before the start of the season, and the Giants believe his experience can complement Skattebo, Tracy and Singletary. With the Cowboys waiting in Week 1, Harris will begin his Giants tenure wearing No. 23 and looking to make an immediate impact.