NY Giants, John Harbaugh have to fix problem on offense after signing DJ Reader and Shelby Harris

The Giants may have stabilized their defense, but with a thin and uncertain backfield led by unproven and recovering pieces, the real question is whether they've done enough to fix their offense.

The New York Giants have made a clear effort to reshape their defense, adding pieces like Arvell Reese, Colton Hood, Shelby Harris and D.J. Reader to reinforce a unit that needed stability. On paper, the group looks deeper and more balanced, signaling a shift in priorities after key departures forced the front office to act.

There is a growing sense that John Harbaugh and Joe Schoen have managed to steady that side of the ball, even after moving on from a cornerstone like Dexter Lawrence. The additions may not be headline-grabbing individually, but collectively they point to a defense that should be more reliable and structurally sound heading into the season.

That progress, however, only shifts the spotlight elsewhere. With the defense trending in the right direction, the biggest questions now sit firmly on the offensive side, where the roster still feels incomplete and lacking a clear identity in key areas to fight for a Super Bowl.

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RB emerges as Giants’ biggest unanswered question

Among those concerns, running back stands out as the most glaring hole. The position lacks a true difference-maker, and the current depth chart does little to suggest a clear solution already in place. For a team trying to stabilize the offense, that uncertainty is hard to ignore.

There were opportunities to address it. Rumors linked the Giants to Jeremiyah Love during the draft process, while free agency plans reportedly included interest in Kenneth Walker before he ultimately signed with the Kansas City Chiefs. Missing on those options has left the team searching for alternatives in a thinning market.

As it stands, the current RB room includes Cam Skattebo, who is recovering from an injury, along with Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Singletary. It’s a group with potential, but also one that lacks proven star power.

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That reality is why names like Najee Harris, Antonio Gibson, Joe Mixon, Kareem Hunt, Miles Sanders, Cam Akers and Austin Ekeler remain part of the conversation. Among them, Mixon appears to be the most attractive option, though financial constraints could ultimately stand in the way.