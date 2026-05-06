NY Jets not the only option for Russell Wilson as former NY Giants QB still deciding NFL future

Despite interest from the New York Jets, former New York Giants player Russell Wilson is still considering what he will do with his NFL career.

Russell Wilson is still evaluating all of his options following his stint with the New York Giants. While his NFL career could continue with the New York Jets, the veteran quarterback is also not ruling out a role in television.

“They offered me (Jets), and I’m trying to figure out what the next best thing is for me to do. I still know I can play ball at a high level, but I also have an opportunity to do TV,” Wilson said via The New York Post.

Wilson made $10.5 million last season with the Giants, a team that ultimately ended up using Jaxson Dart more, and even Jameis Winston at times. An 0–3 start was enough for him to be benched very early in the season.

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Now, the veteran quarterback has several options for the next stage of his career: staying in New York but switching sides, or taking on a new role that would take him away from the week-to-week pressure. What path will the former Super Bowl champion ultimately choose?

Russell Wilson tells The Post he’s mulling the Jets' contract offer as TV networks offer him



Read more from the Exclusive ➡️ https://t.co/LvyYh58kBA pic.twitter.com/rKbr4rPjzo — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) May 6, 2026

The QB room for Aaron Glenn’s Jets

The New York Jets enter the 2026 season with a revitalized quarterback room that balances veteran leadership with high-upside youth. The unit is headlined by Geno Smith, who provides a steady, experienced hand to lead the offense, alongside veteran Bailey Zappe, known for his readiness to step in as a reliable depth option.

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Adding a surge of excitement to the roster are Cade Klubnik and Brady Cook, both of whom are expected to compete for meaningful snaps as the franchise looks toward its long-term future under center.

Jets trust Geno Smith

Amid uncertainty surrounding Russell Wilson following his unsuccessful stint with the Giants, the Jets are pleased with Geno Smith and trust what the veteran can bring them in the upcoming season.

“I’d not met Geno before here and I’m kind of glad because I’m even more impressed with him now meeting him in person. I feel his resilience, his toughness,” Offensive Coordinator Frank Reich revealed to the press.

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