NY Giants could trade Dexter Lawrence to Browns

The Cleveland Browns have emerged as a serious contender in the pursuit of Dexter Lawrence, adding another layer to one of the most complex storylines of the 2026 NFL Draft cycle.

As the New York Giants continue to weigh their options, interest from the Browns suggests the market for the star defensive tackle is beginning to take shape.

Lawrence has reportedly requested a trade, and Cleveland might make a move to strengthen their defensive front led by Myles Garrett. However, the gap between what the Browns are offering and what the Giants are demanding could ultimately define whether a deal gets done.

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Will the Browns trade with Giants for Dexter Lawrence?

The Browns have made a trade offer for Dexter Lawrence. The problem, according to a report by Jared Mueller, is that the price won’t meet the Giants’ expectations.

“Following up with a number of folks around the league, there has been talk that Cleveland’s offer of a second-round pick has been the best offer that the Giants have received, but that they are holding out for a first-round pick, and would prefer to hold on to Lawrence.”

The report highlights a key sticking point: while the Browns are engaged, the Giants are not yet close to lowering their asking price. In this case, Cleveland will put on the table pick No. 39.

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Dexter Lawrence to the Browns?

Momentum may be building behind the scenes. Cleveland’s willingness to engage in negotiations, and potentially improve the offer, signals a real level of interest in acquiring a dominant presence in the middle of the defensive line.

At the same time, another update suggests the situation could be advancing. Josh Taylor noted, “Had two people tell me the Browns are looking to finalize a trade for Lawrence. Now we wait and see.” While not definitive, that report points to ongoing discussions that could evolve quickly.

Still, the path to a deal remains complicated. The Giants’ preference for a first-round pick, combined with Lawrence’s expected contract demands, creates a high barrier. Whether the Browns are willing to meet that price, or if the Giants adjust their expectations, will determine if this potential blockbuster becomes reality.