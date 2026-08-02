Emeka Egbuka warns Bucs offense ‘won’t miss any beats’ despite Mike Evans departure

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might have lost Mike Evans but Emeka Egbuka is warning the NFL not to sleep on the offense.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in the eye of the storm this season. From head coach on the hot seat, trade requests from stars, and a disgruntled quarterback, to living without star wideout Mike Evans for the first time in a decade, it’s a bit messy. However, emerging wide receiver Emeka Egbuka is warning the rest of the NFL.

Speaking to NFL Network, Emeka Egbuka spoke on Mike Evans, saying he was a great mentor, but also stated that the offense “won’t miss any beats” now that he’s gone. Egbuka had a brilliant rookie season, especially in the first half of the year, so there is plenty of hope that he delivers as the WR1 now.

Egbuka might play with a quarterback who holds a grudge. Baker Mayfield warned the Buccaneers and told them they’ll regret the decision to not give him a contract. However, he also needs a contract, so he must play at a top level, which favors Egbuka.

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Bucs’ WR depth chart

Mike Evans was the absolute face of this franchise. However, Egbuka was right when he said the Bucs offense shouldn’t miss a beat. Their WR room is still stacked with talent.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Top of Route Drill



(🎥 @PewterReport) pic.twitter.com/7JmgmDavXI — Danny Schaechter 🏝️🏈🐾 (@CoachDShack) July 30, 2026

Emeka Egbuka

Chris Godwin

Jalen McMillan

Tez Johnson

Ted Hurst III

Kameron Johnson

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The Bucs need to make an impression

Todd Bowles can see his job go if things don’t go his way. It also seems like the Bucs will have to shop for a quarterback. Hence, it’s a do-or-die season for them. Otherwise, an imminent rebuild will come.

The Bucs lost the NFC South title for the first time since 2019, and missed the playoffs altogether. The fact is that this is a division that they should have confidence in winning, but locker room messes must be controlled first.