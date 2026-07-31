NY Giants HC John Harbaugh provides reassurance after Malik Nabers’ absence: ‘He’s fine’

Malik Nabers was not present during the New York Giants' latest practice, but John Harbaugh revealed that his absence had been planned in advance.

The New York Giants are entering the most demanding stage of their preparation, and monitoring the condition of their players is key for John Harbaugh. One of the notable absences from the latest practice was Malik Nabers, although his head coach revealed that they have a plan in place for him.

“He’s fine,” Harbaugh said via Jordan Raanan on X. He also made it clear that his absence is “part of the process.” The Giants want to take a cautious approach with one of their best receivers.

Nabers does not know if he will be ready for Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys, but he remains hopeful. Still, everyone in East Rutherford understands that there is no need to rush the process, especially when it comes to recovering from a delicate injury.

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A connection that excites

Malik Nabers praised Jaxson Dart’s leadership, sparking excitement around the Giants. Many have already begun imagining what this offensive duo could bring to the team in the upcoming NFL season.

Jaxson Dart speaks onstage during the fantasy footballers panel at Fanatics Fest NYC 2026.

Dart enters his second season with much more maturity, but he cannot afford to slow down. The good news for him is that Braxton Berrios has been making a strong impression during training camp, meaning his passing attack will eventually have several options to rely on.

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What injury did Nabers suffer?

During Week 4 of the 2025 season, Malik Nabers suffered a season-ending torn ACL and lateral meniscus in his knee against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium. Following surgery in October 2025 and a minor follow-up procedure to clear scar tissue in May 2026, Nabers faced a lengthy, rigorous rehabilitation process.

However, he made a major milestone in late July 2026 by returning to the practice field at Giants training camp on a limited basis. While both Nabers and the medical staff are taking a patient, “day-by-day” approach without setting a strict target date, he continues to make steady progress as he aims to make a full return for the 2026 season.

Malik Nabers #1 of the New York Giants.

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Harbaugh’s weapons through the air

The New York Giants and John Harbaugh have, in many ways, one of the most talented receiving corps in the NFC. The question now is whether they can prove it once they step onto the field in Week 1.

SWR LWR RWR Calvin Austin III Malik Nabers Darius Slayton JuJu Smith-Schuster Malachi Fields Darnell Mooney Braxton Berrios Odell Beckham Jr. Isaiah Hodgins Xavier Gipson Jalin Hyatt Beaux Collins Ryan Miller Dalen Cambre

The first challenges for New York

Week 1, vs Dallas Cowboys

Week 2, at Los Angeles Rams

Week 3, vs Tennessee Titans

Week 4, vs Arizona Cardinals

Week 5, at Washington Commanders