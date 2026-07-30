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NY Giants training camp reportedly shows emerging weapon for Jaxson Dart in Braxton Berrios

The New York Giants are very impressed by Braxton Berrios, who could be a key weapon for Jaxson Dart in the 2026 NFL season.

Braxton Berrios
© Phillip Faraone/Getty ImagesBraxton Berrios

Jaxson Dart is the future of the New York Giants, and feeding him weapons is always good news. After impressing in the team’s training camp, Braxton Berrios might emerge into an underrated piece on the offense.

According to Connor Hughes of SNY, Braxton Berrios is making “play after play after play” so far in the Giants training camp working as the second-team slot WR. Hence, he could be earning more and more snaps. By the way, Malik Nabers already ramped up the workload, so all news are good for the Giants right now.

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Berrios has always been a respected player in the NFL. In fact, some might say he has been perennially underrated. Berrios has just 1,360 career-yards in seven years, but he’s developed a clutch reputation in the NFL.

Berrios is more than just a receiver

Braxton Berrios has an All-Pro to his name though it’s not because of his input as a wide receiver. In fact, it’s because there’s more to his game than just receiving. Berrios is an elite returner.

Whether it’s returning kicks or punts, Berrios has a danger factor to him every time he lines up as a returner. The Giants have a weapon on special teams as well with Berrios on the roster.

See also

NY Giants’ Malik Nabers praises Jaxson Dart’s leadership, thanks him for support

NY Giants WR room is underrated

The New York Giants have revamped their offense with veterans that could still provide one last dance. They will pair that with talented prospects, so there’s a nice balance.

Young prospects:

Veterans with something left in the tank:

  • Darnell Mooney
  • Calvin Austin III
  • Darius Slayton
  • JuJu Smith-Schuster
  • Braxton Berrios
  • Odell Beckham Jr.
Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
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