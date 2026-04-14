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NY Giants, Dexter Lawrence remain in good terms despite trade request, Joe Schoen reveals

New York Giants senior vice president and general manager Joe Schoen revealed where things stand with Dexter Lawrence after the star defensive lineman requested a trade.

Dexter Lawrence #97 of the New York Giants
© Sarah Stier/Getty ImagesDexter Lawrence #97 of the New York Giants

The New York Giants are keeping every option on the table when it comes to Dexter Lawrence. However, they’d much rather to settle the dispute and keep the star nose tackle happy in East Rutherford. According to Joe Schoen, the G-Men have seen progress with Lawrence’s camp.

Ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, Schoen addressed the media in a press conference. As the Giants send out mixed signals about trading Lawrence or keeping him around, the senior vice president and general manager didn’t beat around the bush with his comment on the situation.

As Schoen admitted during his media availability, the Giants have had “productive” conversations with Lawrence and his camp. We’d like for Dexter to be here and at some point we’ll come to a resolution here, whatever that may be. We’ll see,” Schoen stated, per Mike Garafolo.

Developing story…

Federico O'donnell
Federico O'donnell
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