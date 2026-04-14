The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants could be extending their rivalry well beyond the gridiron and the 2026 NFL season. Instead, reports suggest the two NFC East organizations could compete for a prospect in the upcoming draft. The Cowboys could be trading up, cutting in line ahead of the G-Men, and all alarms are now going off in East Rutherford.

According to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, there’s a strong belief that the Cowboys are looking for ways to trade up in the 2026 NFL Draft. Dallas currently owns two first-round selections, but none in the top 10. Thus, it makes sense why the Cowboys could be eyeing the higher picks in the draft.

Schultz also reported that the Cowboys are interested in a player high on the Giants’ draft board. Thus, if Dallas indeed moves up, it will look to get ahead of New York (fifth overall). The Giants were reportedly interested in trading down, but learning the Cowboys’ plans could now change things.

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Cowboys complicate things for NY Giants

Dallas’ interest could put New York between a rock and a hard place. If the G-Men move down, they clear the way for the Cowboys to come in and snag their coveted prospect. If they stay put, they run the same risk and could come away empty-handed. The last option is to move up and block out the Cowboys, but it’s far from a good look for the Giants if they are bullied by their divisional counterparts into such a decision.

Joe Schoen of the New York Giants at the Indiana Convention Center

The silver lining for New York is that the 2026 draft class is quite stacked, and regardless of where it selects in the first round, it should come away with a promising talent. If not, then the problem may not lie with the Cowboys, but rather within the Giants’ facilities.

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Who are the Giants and Cowboys both interested in?

Needless to say, the front office in East Rutherford is facing crucial decisions. In addition to this conflict of interests, reports hint Malik Nabers’ injury rehab brings up a dilemma for the Giants, who many link to Jeremiyah Love. Perhaps it’s Love whom Dallas is after, too.

However, the buzz across the league favors a defensive player being in the crosshairs of Jerry Jones and his Cowboys. Based on projections, it could very well be Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles whom the G-Men and “Dem Boys” are after.

Others point at fellow alum of the Ohio State University, safety Caleb Downs. At this point in time, there aren’t any wrong guesses as to which prospect New York and Dallas could be set to compete for.

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Can Dallas trade up in the 2026 NFL Draft?

With reports suggesting several teams in the top five—including the Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, and New York Giants—are looking to move down, the Cowboys might be in prime position to move up. Dallas has appealing draft capital, including the 12th and 20th overall selections in 2026. One of those—if not both—could come in handy for Jones to work his way into the top five and ahead of the Giants in the draft order.

If Dallas pulls it off at a reasonable price, it could well be a draft-day decision fans remember for a long time. As much scrutiny as Jones and the front office have been under, there might be nothing fans in the American Dream City love more than getting one over divisional opponents. If the Cowboys can do so while securing a franchise player for the future, it might be the biggest win in a very long time for Dallas.

Joe Schoen’s job security in East Rutherford may not survive such a tough blow, so the Giants must strive to avoid this scenario playing out at all costs. The Cowboys–Giants rivalry is alive and well in the NFL, and it might be in for an early battle before a single snap is played in 2026.

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