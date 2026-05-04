Steelers sign TE Jaheim Bell as they await Aaron Rodgers’ decision for the 2026 NFL season

The Pittsburgh Steelers might still be waiting for Aaron Rodgers to determine if he’ll be back or not for the 2026 NFL season, but that is not stopping them. In fact, they signed a potential weapon as they hired tight end Jaheim Bell to a one-year deal.

The team announced it on their official channels. Jaheim Bell was waived by the Philadelphia Eagles last week. He was previously drafted in the seventh round by the New England Patriots.

The Florida State Seminoles product could become the newest weapon for Aaron Rodgers, or whoever gets lined up under center for the Steelers next season. Jaheim Bell has only two receptions in his career.

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Jaheim Bell joins a deep TE room

Pat Freiermuth is the Steelers’ best tight end, but not the only top-tier one. Darnell Washington is also a highly productive tight end. However, the Steelers let Jonnu Smith go, so they needed a new presence.

Florida State TE Jaheim Bell with the great hurdle attempt😂 pic.twitter.com/k4881Bm8aE — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) October 22, 2023

For Bell to shine, he must beat JJ Galbreath, Lake McRee, and Chamon Metayer in the pecking order. The Steelers did use their tight ends heavily last season, so it’s a unit that could definitely be relevant again.

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The Steelers are in need of an explosive offense

Last season, the Steelers offense ranked 25th in total yardage, 22nd in passing, and 15th in scoring. Hence, they need to be better in that department, and with Mike McCarthy as the head coach, things should improve. After all, that’s why he was signed.