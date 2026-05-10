NY Giants embarking on John Harbaugh experiment with rookie Grant Finley

The New York Giants and John Harbaugh are rolling the dice on tryout rookie Grant Finley ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

With the 2026 NFL season looming on the horizon, John Harbaugh and the New York Giants have set their eyes on the rookie minicamp. However, Grant Finley’s utilization has stolen the spotlight as the tryout is being used in a multi-purpose role.

As confirmed by the Giants’ official 49-man rookie minicamp roster, Finley is listed as both a defensive tackle and a fullback. The undrafted rookie out of Missouri Western spent his entire college football career playing defensive tackle. However, he did score a touchdown on offense during his collegiate career.

It appears Harbaugh and his staff took notice of that and saw enough on film to believe Finley could develop into a Swiss Army knife-type player. Born in St. Louis, Missouri, on August 19, 2003, Finley is listed at 6-foot-4 and 270 pounds. Needless to say, he would be a difficult player to bring down in short-yardage situations.

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Especially near the goal line, teams across the NFL have increasingly looked to create unexpected mismatches, and plays designed to leave offensive linemen wide open are becoming more common every year.

Grant Finley listed as FB/DT for rookie tryouts.



Missouri Western DT but had 1 career TD on offense. Listed at 6'4" 270 lbs.



Would love to give this prototype a shot at developing at fullback while Patrick Ricard is rostered. https://t.co/iqSGoJCCN4 — Giants Nation Show (@GiantsNationPod) May 10, 2026

Finley could help replace Lawrence

After all, the Giants’ 2026 NFL offseason has essentially come down to that: leaving no stone unturned in their mission to fill Dexter Lawrence’s void. Needless to say, Harbaugh and company took their job seriously. New York didn’t cut any corners, and Harbaugh can now say the Giants are happy about the defensive line signings after Lawrence’s trade.

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In addition to the acquisitions of veterans such as Shelby Harris and D.J. Reader, along with depth pieces like Leki Fotu and Zacch Pickens, the G-Men may have another answer in Finley. In 2024, Finley recorded 29 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, and five sacks for the Griffons.

Thus, although New York is considering him for an apprentice-like role behind veteran fullback and longtime Harbaugh ally Patrick Ricard, his natural position remains on the interior of the defensive line—and he could ultimately make an impact there for the Giants in 2026.

Finley is up for steep climb with NY Giants

However, he must first survive rookie minicamp and showcase his skills against 48 other hungry first-year players fighting for their future in the NFL. Some might argue playing two positions doubles Finley’s chances, while others may disagree.

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Either way, the Giants appear to have high expectations for the undrafted rookie, and his development could become a major storyline heading into a pivotal season for Big Blue. After all, everybody loves a good underdog story.