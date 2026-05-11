NY Giants QB Jaxson Dart will be well protected heading into the 2026 NFL season

The New York Giants, with Jaxson Dart as their main leader on the field, will look to make a statement in the 2026 NFL season.

Things haven’t been going well lately for the New York Giants, especially on the defensive side of the ball. The good news for Jaxson Dart is that he will be well protected, among others, by Jermaine Eluemunor and Francis Mauigoa, who has already warned opponents about what’s coming alongside his teammate.

“He’s a cool guy (Eluemunor). We’re excited about each other. Can’t wait to move people,” the recently drafted Guard told reporters during minicamp. The physicality sought by Harbaugh seems to have arrived, as well as the versatility that players like Arvell Reese can provide.

During his rookie season, Dart was heavily hit, which led him to suffer some injuries throughout the year. Now, he seems to have found his wall heading into the 2026 NFL season.

Advertisement

Mauigoa knows how to protect his QBs

Sisi Mauigoa had a legendary final season in 2025, playing for the Miami Hurricanes alongside Carson Beck. As the anchor of the offensive line, Mauigoa was a brick wall for Beck, recording an elite 98.4% pass-blocking efficiency rate according to PFF.

Francis Mauigoa #61.

On 557 passing snaps, he allowed only two sacks and 15 total pressures, providing Beck with the clean pockets necessary to lead Miami to the CFP National Championship game. His dominance earned him the Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the best blocker in the ACC and a selection as a Consensus All-American, eventually leading to him being drafted 10th overall by the New York Giants in 2026.

Advertisement

Pocket problems for Dart

During Jaxson Dart‘s 2025 rookie campaign, the New York Giants’ offensive line struggled significantly to keep their young quarterback upright. Despite appearing in only 14 games (starting 12), Dart was sacked 35 times for a loss of 152 yards.

This constant pressure resulted in a high sack rate of 9.4%, contributing to a difficult 4–8 record in his starts. The overall unit allowed a total of 48 sacks throughout the season, highlighting a clear protection deficit that forced Dart to scramble frequently, though he did manage to mitigate some of the damage with 487 rushing yards and 9 rushing touchdowns.

Projected protection for the Giants

The G-Men have assembled a powerhouse offensive line anchored by Andrew Thomas at left tackle and the newly drafted Mauigoa, who is expected to start at right guard to bolster the interior. With veteran Jermaine Eluemunor at right tackle and John Michael Schmitz returning at center, this revamped unit combines elite size and technical proficiency, providing the clean pockets necessary for Dart to maximize his playmaking ability under John Harbaugh‘s physical system.