NY Giants rule out signing of international Dodji Dahoue due to medical concerns

The New York Giants have decided to take more time as they continue evaluating Dodji Dahoue’s health.

The New York Giants originally included offensive lineman Dodji Dahoue on their 49-man rookie minicamp roster ahead of the 2026 NFL season. However, the team has since reversed course. Firstly, New York clarified Dahoue would be a tryout, and it later confirmed lost interest. The Eastern Michigan alum is still recovering from a torn ACL and is unable to participate in on-field activities.

“The Giants did not wind up signing Dahoue, per source. My understanding is the Giants doctors didn’t think he’d be ready to participate in any activities this spring as he recovers from a torn ACL. Possible that they could revisit once he’s 100 percent,” Dan Duggan of The Athletic reported.

The organization’s decision to keep Dahoue on the radar, but not hand him a formal offer confirms John Harbaugh and the Giants have signed seven undrafted free agents. Those signings include several different positions and areas of need for the G-Men, including the acquisition of Thaddeus Dixon, a former Bill Belichick student, who could help out Harbaugh in the 2026 NFL season.

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Dahoue could still make NY Giants’ roster

Dahoue tore his ACL just five games into the 2025 NCAA season with the Eagles. Thus, he may not yet be fully recovered from his injury when the time comes for the Giants to announce their practice squad heading into the 2026 campaign.

General manager Joe Schoen of the New York Giants

Because Dahoue was born in France but mostly raised in Bamako, Mali—he didn’t play football until 2021—he is an international exemption in the league. Thus, he could qualify for the NFL’s International Pathway Program.

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As a result, the Giants could sign Dahoue to their practice squad using up the additional 17th spot—reserved for international exemptions. In the meantime, he could continue to recover while signed to the P-squad. There’s several reasons why the G-Men may entertain this plan, but the biggest lies on what Dahoue brings to the table.

Dahoue’s measurements

Even while surrounded by some of the best athletes in the world, Dahoue is impossible to miss. Listed by the Giants at 6-foot-9 and 306 pounds, Dahoue is an absolute unit. New York has other tryout players on its rookie minicamp roster who come close to Dahoue’s size—or even surpass it—such as Guy Gilyard (6-foot-8, 410 pounds) and Felix Lepper (6-foot-8, 325 pounds).

However, Dahoue is younger than both Gilyard and Lepper at just 21 years old, compared to 25 and 23, respectively. The fact he is injured may steer the Giants in a different direction, but Dahoue’s athleticism and unmatched size could prove too tempting to pass up.

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Moreover, the international-player exemption could come in handy and help ensure Dahoue gets his opportunity in the Big Apple, even if the Giants initially ruled out signing him.