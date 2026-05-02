NY Giants first-round pick Francis Mauigoa gets high praise from team legend Jeremy Shockey

Jeremy Shockey played five years for the New York Giants and he is a two-time Super Bowl champion. He also was a first-team All-Pro and a four-time Pro Bowler. So, he is an authorized voice on all things football. He just endorsed the team’s first-round pick Francis Mauigoa.

Shockey spoke to the New York Post, and he said Mauigoa is “an impact player right out of the gate.” Shockey also said Mauigoa is tough, gifted, and hugely talented. “There is not going to be a play where he is not going to be playing this year.”

Shockey and Mauigoa also have another thing in common. They are both products of the University of Miami. Hence, they both went from Hurricanes to Giants. If Mauigoa gets to be half the player Shockey was for the G-Men, it will be a great case of success for New York.

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Mauigoa is arguably the best tackle in this draft class

Draft analyst savant Mel Kiper Jr. labeled Mauigoa as the No.1 offensive tackle in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mauigoa provieds elite pass protection, power, and high IQ. He was key for the Hurricanes to get to the National Championship last season.

Mauigoa is 6’6″, 315 lbs of pure explosiveness and power. He is also versatile, some scouts even labeled him as a potential long-term guard. During the 2025 College Football Playoffs, he allowed no sacks.

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The Giants offense has high expectations

With Mauigoa providing elite protection to Jaxson Dart, the Giants are trying to ensure their quarterback progression for years to come. Also, they have Cam Skattebo as a powerful dual-threat running back. Malik Nabers is a certified wide receiver one for the team. Hence, it’s a great unit to have.