Rams’ Puka Nacua reportedly hopeful to play vs 49ers amid suspension rumors

The Los Angeles Rams receive key updates regarding a potential suspension for Puka Nacua ahead of their Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers in the 2026-27 NFL season.

The Los Angeles Rams enter the 2026-27 NFL season as one of the top favorites as they prepare for their opener in Australia against the San Francisco 49ers. While they received great news regarding Puka Nacua‘s injury, doubts remained over a potential suspension, though everything now points toward him being available.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter stopped by The Pat McAfee Show and gave the latest update on what Nacua’s discipline may or may not look like. “I think there’s a real possibility that Puka Nacua doesn’t face any discipline this season… He’s gonna be out there against the San Francisco 49ers,” Schefter said, per Pat McAfee on X, formerly Twitter.

Nacua is currently involved in controversy. Off-field concerns started to ramp up for Nacua throughout last season with the Rams, some of which stemmed from a livestream with Twitch streamer N3on, among other controversies. Additionally, he has built up a considerable injury history over the years, which the team will certainly be keeping an eye on heading into this season.

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Nacua’s presence is key

However, when he is on the field, Nacua is one of the NFL’s premier wide receivers, using a lethal combination of speed, athleticism, and skill with his hands to shred opposing defenses and give the Rams one of the most explosive passing games in the NFL, led by reigning league MVP Matthew Stafford.

Puka Nacua #12 of the Los Angeles Rams

The Rams are considered favorites to win the Super Bowl this season, largely thanks to major offseason trades for Myles Garrett and Trent McDuffie, and having Nacua on the field will undoubtedly help achieve that goal.

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Nacua’s availability would keep the centerpiece of the Rams’ passing attack on the field in one of the most unusual Week 1 settings in NFL history. The 25-year-old led the league with 129 receptions last season, finishing with 1,715 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns while earning First-Team All-Pro honors.

The Rams have spent weeks preparing for the possibility of the league stepping in prior to the season opener. Schefter’s latest update, however, points to Nacua traveling to Melbourne without a suspension and potentially playing the entire season without facing one.