NY Giants give clear indications on Malik Nabers, Odell Beckham Jr, and other WR roles for 2026 NFL season

Week 1 is in the books for the New York Giants and they are 1-0. It was a perfect start for the G-Men, and they dissipated all doubts on the usage that Malik Nabers, Odell Beckham Jr., and other wideouts will have in the 2026 NFL season.

Many words were said about if Nabers was going to be fully healthy, if OBJ would have a huge role, or if players like tight end Isaiah Likely would be relevant in the passing game. We have answers now.

After Week 1, it’s all clear, so let’s break it down as the first game against Cowboys was very telling. Remember, Matt Nagy is the one calling plays from the booth, but his plans worked to perfection.

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Malik Nabers is a star

Not much a doubt in terms of usage, but a confirmation that he is healthy. Nabers led the team in targets (9), and had six catches for 69 yards. When healthy, Nabers is the WR1 of this team and will be a difference-maker.

Odell Beckham Jr. is a locker room presence more than a weapon

Jaxson Dart didn’t look for OBJ at all, and in all fairness, the wideout wasn’t heavily deployed either. Odell Beckham Jr. played in 11 snaps only and had zero targets. Given how the Giants had 69 offensive snaps, it’s clear OBJ’s role won’t be big.

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Isaiah Likely will have a huge role in this offense

While Nabers led the team in targets with nine, Likely had eight. However, he was looked at when third downs came into play and in the clutch. Likely led the Giants in receptions as he hauled in his eight targets for a team-leading 78 yards and two touchdowns. He will be a massive problem to deal with for opposing defenses.

Malachi Fields and other WRs