Titans cut Will Levis: Updated QB depth chart in Tennessee

The Tennessee Titans have decided to cut ties with Will Levis, leaving a hole on the team's QB depth chart.

Will Levis will have to make an impression elsewhere. The Tennessee Titans have opted to cut their backup quarterback ahead of the final 53-man roster deadline. The former starter of the team is now going to the waiver wire.

Levis started nine games in 2023, and 12 in 2024. However, the 2025 season saw him get benched by first overall pick Cam Ward, and this year the plan was the same. However, Levis won’t even be on the roster. This is the Titans QB depth chart:

Cam Ward

Mitch Trubisky

Hendon Hooker

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Will Levis had plenty of issues as a QB

Will Levis struggled significantly with high turnover rates, poor pocket presence, and inconsistent decision-making during his tenure with the Tennessee Titans. In fact, he also had plenty of lowlights due to his playing IQ.

The Titans are waiving QB Will Levis, per @TomPelissero pic.twitter.com/RXgQcUTErD — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) August 30, 2026

Despite his obvious strengths, like his huge arm and size, Levis’ downfall is his need to make too much, and of course, his inaccuracy in simple plays. With Cam Ward’s arrival, Levis’ future was doomed.

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What are Levis’ possible destinations?

Jake Browning looks as a possible candidate to join the New York Jets, but Levis is also on that shortlist according to Rich Cimini of ESPN. However, that is not the only place that he could go.

Also, Levis has connections with Jaguars head coach Liam Coen. The Atlanta Falcons could use a right-handed quarterback if the lefties Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. don’t work out.