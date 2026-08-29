Who are the starting quarterbacks for Titans vs Bears today in 2026 NFL Preseason Week 3?

The Tennessee Titans and Chicago Bears face off as both teams finish their NFL Preseason action.

The Tennessee Titans haven’t looked great yet somehow they are undefeated in the 2026 NFL Preseason. Now, they face the Chicago Bears and the question around both teams surround the starting quarterbacks.

For the Titans, Cam Ward is expected to play vs. Bears. The starting offense has played in both previous game to not much success. However, it’s about bonding and making chemistry stronger.

The starters will clearly play on a snap count. Hence, expect just one or two offensive series out of them. Then, the backups will likely enter the game against the Chicago Bears to finish it off.

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Is Caleb Williams playing vs Titans?

On the other hand, the Bears will rest Caleb Williams and the starters for this final preseason game. The Bears are 1-1 in preseason. For the game vs. Titans, Tyson Bagent will be the quarterback if recovered. He was dealing with an injury. If Bagent can’t play, it’ll be Case Keenum and Miller Moss.

CAM WARD WITH A LASER IN JOINT PRACTICE VS BEARS pic.twitter.com/0BVxlK1nbu — Pick 6 Pack (@Pick6PackFB) August 28, 2026

Bagent is a reliable backup and in 2026, he’s completed 13/22 passes for a 59.1% completion, 169 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. His QBR rating is 79.5 during the preseason.

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Joint practices between these teams were heated

There were quite a lot of heated moments during the joint practices. Namely, Titans WR Wan’Dale Robinson got hit badly which prompted a multi-man fight. Head coach Robert Saleh even condemned the play and called it cheap.

The Bears were also frustrated with Carnell Tate, who was unstoppable. However, on the other hand, Bears HC Ben Johnson was having his way with the Titans defense. His playcalling was exceptional.