NY Giants GM Joe Schoen expects John Harbaugh’s team ‘to be competitive week in and week out’

Joe Schoen hired John Harbaugh to improve the New York Giants and is making his wish public by setting clear expectations.

The New York Giants are clearly trying to improve from their recent years. Hence, they did a bold move by bringing in Super Bowl-winning head coach John Harbaugh. However, general manager Joe Schoen was clear on what he expects from the team.

Joe Schoen said “I feel good about the group that we have and expect us to be competitive week in and week out.” That is a clear message to John Harbaugh, the team must compete really well.

Recently, Harbaugh embraced the Mara family expectations ahead of the game against Cowboys. Therefore, it’s basically a given that he’ll embrace Schoen’s hopes to compete too.

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The Giants have a huge chip on their shoulders

Being one storied franchise in the NFL, the Giants should always be looking to make an impact. After years of zero success, a change had to be made and Harbaugh should be the answer. Harbaugh himself has a chip on his shoulder too.

Harbaugh was let go by the Baltimore Ravens as he was not seen as a capable head coach to get the team back to the glory days. He now has to prove he is the man for the job. The good thing is both head coach and franchise have the same priority.

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Schoen is right to set the expectations high

If the team can’t improve and compete, Schoen will get part of the blame. Schoen was already on the hot seat after last season. In fact, one of the conditions for Harbaugh to sign for the Giants is that he answers to the owners, the Mara family.

Hence, Schoen’s authority hangs by a thread. For instance, if the Giants are not good, he is most likely the first guy to be fired by the team. Harbaugh is playing with house money within the building, but his reputation outside of it is on the line. An interesting season awaits for the Giants.