Ecuador vs Guatemala: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for an international friendly match on June 7, 2026

Ecuador face Guatemala at the ScottsMiracle-Gro Field in a 2026 international friendly. With the World Cup just around the corner, both teams continue their preparations ahead of the tournament starting in the coming days. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Ecuador vs Guatemala Tournament Friendly Date Sunday, June 7, 2026 Time 4:00 PM (ET) / 1:00 PM (PT) TV Channels – Live Stream Fubo PPV, Fanatiz PPV

How to watch Ecuador vs Guatemala in the USA

Fans looking to watch this highly anticipated showdown live will have two streaming choices available. The match will air on Fubo PPV and Fanatiz PPV, allowing supporters to follow the action from almost anywhere.

With both platforms providing live coverage of this marquee encounter, viewers will be able to enjoy every key play and dramatic moment from start to finish.

Advertisement

Can I watch Ecuador vs Guatemala for free?

Viewers in the United States can stream this highly anticipated matchup live on Fubo, which carries the channel broadcasting the game nationwide.

While Fubo typically includes a 5-day free trial for new users, that promotion will not be available for this specific event, meaning there is currently no free way to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Ecuador and Guatemala meet in an intriguing international friendly. Ecuador enters the matchup focused on fine-tuning a talented young squad ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Advertisement

Expectations continuing to rise for a team many believe could make a deep run on soccer’s biggest stage. Guatemala, meanwhile, is looking to build on the progress it has made in recent years after falling short of a historic World Cup qualification bid.

Facing one of South America’s top teams provides a valuable measuring stick for Los Chapines as they continue their growth and prepare for future competitions.

José Rosales of Guatemala – Simone Arveda/Getty Images

Advertisement

Ecuador vs Guatemala: Predicted Lineups

Ecuador (4-4-2): Galindez; Franco, Ordonez, Pacho, Hincapie; Preciado, Caicedo, Vite, Angulo; Plata, Valencia.

Guatemala (3-4-3): Moran; Hernandez, Ardon, Pinto; Yanes, Franco, Rosales, Morales; Santis, Mendez, Munoz.

What time is the Ecuador vs Guatemala match?

The match kicks off today, June 7, at 4:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Advertisement

Eastern Time: 4:00 PM

Central Time: 3:00 PM

Mountain Time: 2:00 PM

Pacific Time: 1:00 PM