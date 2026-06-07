Ecuador vs Guatemala: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for an international friendly match on June 7, 2026

|Match Summary
|Match
|Ecuador vs Guatemala
|Tournament
|Friendly
|Date
|Sunday, June 7, 2026
|Time
|4:00 PM (ET) / 1:00 PM (PT)
|TV Channels
|–
|Live Stream
|Fubo PPV, Fanatiz PPV
How to watch Ecuador vs Guatemala in the USA
Fans looking to watch this highly anticipated showdown live will have two streaming choices available. The match will air on Fubo PPV and Fanatiz PPV, allowing supporters to follow the action from almost anywhere.
With both platforms providing live coverage of this marquee encounter, viewers will be able to enjoy every key play and dramatic moment from start to finish.
Can I watch Ecuador vs Guatemala for free?
Viewers in the United States can stream this highly anticipated matchup live on Fubo, which carries the channel broadcasting the game nationwide.
While Fubo typically includes a 5-day free trial for new users, that promotion will not be available for this specific event, meaning there is currently no free way to watch the game live in the USA.
Match Preview: What’s at stake?
Ecuador and Guatemala meet in an intriguing international friendly. Ecuador enters the matchup focused on fine-tuning a talented young squad ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup.
Expectations continuing to rise for a team many believe could make a deep run on soccer’s biggest stage. Guatemala, meanwhile, is looking to build on the progress it has made in recent years after falling short of a historic World Cup qualification bid.
Facing one of South America’s top teams provides a valuable measuring stick for Los Chapines as they continue their growth and prepare for future competitions.
José Rosales of Guatemala – Simone Arveda/Getty Images
Ecuador vs Guatemala: Predicted Lineups
Ecuador (4-4-2): Galindez; Franco, Ordonez, Pacho, Hincapie; Preciado, Caicedo, Vite, Angulo; Plata, Valencia.
Guatemala (3-4-3): Moran; Hernandez, Ardon, Pinto; Yanes, Franco, Rosales, Morales; Santis, Mendez, Munoz.
What time is the Ecuador vs Guatemala match?
The match kicks off today, June 7, at 4:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:
Eastern Time: 4:00 PM
Central Time: 3:00 PM
Mountain Time: 2:00 PM
Pacific Time: 1:00 PM