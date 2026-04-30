NY Giants are in very tough spot with D.J. Reader as many suitors loom after Ravens sign Calais Campbell

The New York Giants remain aggressive in their efforts to reinforce the defensive line, and one name continues to stand out as a top target: DJ Reader. Even after adding depth to the unit, their pursuit of the veteran defensive tackle is far from over.

According to Jordan Schultz, the Giants are still firmly in the race, but, it won’t be easy. “My understanding is the Giants are still very much in the mix for DT DJ Reader. But, they have real competition for him. The signings of Shelby Harris and Leki Fotu today won’t have an impact on the Giants’ pursuit of Reader.”

That update is significant. the Giants have already made moves to stabilize the defensive front following the departure of Dexter Lawrence, bringing in players like Harris and Fotu. But those additions appear to be complementary rather than a replacement for a true centerpiece in the middle.

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Giants pushing to sign D.J. Reader

D.J. Reader fits exactly what the Giants are still missing trying to become Super Bowl contenders. As a proven presence at nose tackle, he would anchor the interior and help complete the defensive line rebuild the team began earlier this offseason.

However, the competition Schultz referenced could complicate things. With multiple teams likely interested, and Calais Campbell off the market after joining the Ravens, the Giants may need to act decisively, whether through contract structure or overall offer, to secure Reader.

The key takeaway is that the Giants are not done. Even after multiple signings, the front office continues to prioritize strengthening the defensive line, signaling just how important that unit is heading into the 2026 season. However, to land Reader, money and cap space will be needed.