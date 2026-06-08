FIFA Fan Festivals: Locations, artists, dates and more about 2026 World Cup activities in USA, Mexico, and Canada

From the FIFA Fan Festivals across the World Cup 2026 to massive celebrations in the United States, Mexico and Canada, fans will discover music, culture and hidden lineups still to be revealed. The real show goes beyond the pitch.

The FIFA Fan Festivals are set to become one of the defining attractions of the FIFA World Cup 2026, turning cities across the United States, Mexico and Canada into massive open-air celebrations of soccer, music and culture.

According to official FIFA planning, there will be 13 designated Fan Festival sites across the three host nations, each offering live match screenings, entertainment stages, food experiences and cultural activations.

From Mexico City’s iconic Zocalo to Toronto’s Fort York and Vancouver’s Hastings Park, these fan hubs will operate throughout the tournament window, with most opening around June 11 and running until mid-July 2026.

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What are FIFA Fan Festivals at the 2026 World Cup?

FIFA Fan Festivals are official public viewing and entertainment zones created by FIFA for the 2026 World Cup, designed to bring fans together to watch matches live on giant screens while enjoying music, culture and interactive experiences.

According to FIFA, they are the “central fan destination” outside the stadiums, meant to recreate the atmosphere of the tournament in open public spaces across host cities.

Beyond just match screenings, these festivals are structured as full-scale cultural events. Fans will be able to enjoy food courts, live performances, sponsor activations and family-friendly activities.

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Where will the FIFA Fan Festivals take place?

The FIFA Fan Festivals will be held across all three host countries in selected official host cities of the 2026 World Cup. FIFA has confirmed that each country will feature multiple designated venues in major urban centers.

(Source: FIFA Fan Festival 2026 Kansas City)

In Mexico, confirmed locations include iconic sites such as the Zocalo in Mexico City, Plaza Liberacion in Guadalajara and central areas in Monterrey. In Canada, fan festivals will take place in cities like Toronto and Vancouver.

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In the United States, festivals are planned across several major host cities, including Los Angeles, New York/New Jersey, Miami, Dallas, Houston, Boston, Atlanta, Kansas City, Seattle and Philadelphia.

When do the FIFA Fan Festivals start and end in 2026?

The FIFA Fan Festivals will run throughout the entire 2026 World Cup, starting around June 11, 2026, and continuing until the final match in mid-July 2026.

Different cities may have slightly different schedules depending on local match calendars. For example, Mexico City’s Fan Festival is expected to run from June 11 to July 19, 2026, covering the full duration of the tournament.

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Other host cities will follow similar timelines, with most festivals opening on or just before the tournament kickoff and operating daily during match days, creating continuous fan engagement throughout the World Cup.

Which artists will perform at the FIFA Fan Festivals?

FIFA has not released a complete global lineup for all FIFA Fan Festivals yet, but it has already confirmed that the 2026 World Cup will feature some of the biggest international and regional music acts.

Several host cities have already begun announcing major performers for their local Fan Festivals and countdown concerts. So far, it is known that the confirmed artists are:

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Dallas (Fair Park)

The Latin Legacy Tour (featuring MC Magic, Baby Bash and Lil Rob)

Turnpike Troubadours

Major Lazer

Kansas City (Fair Park / Dos Equis Pavilion)

The Chainsmokers

Flo Rida

Tech N9ne

Gabby Barrett

Cimafunk

The All-American Rejects

Los Angeles (LA Memorial Coliseum)

Davido

Steve Aoki

Normani

Deorro

Los Lobos

DJ Ravidrums

Sickick

Capital Cities

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Vancouver (Amphitheatre)

The Revivalists

Walk Off The Earth

Down With Webster

Simple Plan

Feist

Flo Rida

Mötley Crüe

Kx5

Ziggy Marley

Toronto (Fort York Historical Site / The Bentway)

Bryan Adams

Wyclef Jean

Kiesza

French Montana

Nora Fatehi

Jully Black

AHI

The Beaches

Atlanta (Centennial Olympic Park)

Kat Graham

Ludacris

Summer Walker

Killer Mike

Earthgang

Davido

CeeLo Green

Nappy Roots

Hero The Band

Gente de Noche

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

The Castellows

Belly Gang Kushington

Florista

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Are FIFA Fan Festivals free to attend?

FIFA Fan Festivals are free to attend during the 2026 World Cup, but some cities may require prior registration or offer optional paid premium experiences. The core access is designed as a free, open public space where fans can watch matches without purchasing a match ticket.

Across multiple confirmed host cities, including Dallas and Houston, entry to the Fan Festivals is explicitly described as “free and open to all”, reinforcing FIFA’s goal of creating accessible community spaces during the tournament.

However, some locations — such as Atlanta and Toronto — require free online registration or general admission passes to manage capacity and crowd control.

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At the same time, certain cities are also introducing optional paid upgrades, such as premium viewing areas, hospitality zones, or reserved seating experiences. For example, Dallas will feature both free entry and paid premium tiers for fans.

What activities will be available at the Fan Festivals?

At the core of every Fan Festival will be live broadcasts of World Cup matches on giant screens, allowing fans to follow every game in a stadium-like atmosphere. Alongside the matches, venues will feature concert stages and DJ sets.

Some host cities are already confirming multi-stage setups that include daily performances aligned with match schedules. Beyond entertainment, FIFA has confirmed that Fan Festivals will include interactive soccer zones.

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Fans can take part in small-sided games, skills challenges and soccer-themed activations for all ages. These areas are designed to make the experience participatory, not just observational, especially for younger audiences.

Food and culture will also play a central role. Each host city will feature local culinary offerings, cultural exhibitions, artisan markets and sponsor activations, showcasing the identity of the region hosting the event.