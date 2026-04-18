NY Giants, John Harbaugh break silence on Dexter Lawrence trade rumors

The New York Giants are beginning to speak more openly about Dexter Lawrence as uncertainty around his future continues to build. With contract tensions and trade speculation intensifying, they are now trying to strike a balance between supporting a key player and protecting the long-term vision.

The situation has grown increasingly complex in recent weeks. Lawrence is reportedly seeking a new deal that would place him among the highest-paid at his position, while the Giants have shown reluctance to meet those demands. At the same time, trade talks with multiple teams have added another layer of uncertainty to his future in New York.

According to a report from the NY Post’s Paul Schwartz, John Harbaugh addressed the matter directly: “We are working together to get the best outcome for the Giants team. We also respect Dexter fully as a person and player and want him to be happy. We are doing everything we can. As best we can. As responsibly as we can.”

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What does this mean for Dexter Lawrence and the NY Giants?

Harbaugh’s words suggest that the Giants are not closing the door on any outcome. Whether that leads to a new contract or a potential trade, the focus appears to be on maintaining professionalism while exploring all options.

At the same time, the phrasing is telling. Emphasizing responsibility and the “best outcome for the team” reinforces the idea that the Giants are prioritizing long-term roster construction over meeting immediate demands.

Ultimately, this remains a fluid scenario. With the draft approaching and multiple teams monitoring closely, the next move, whether resolution or separation, could come sooner rather than later.