NY Giants’ John Harbaugh delivers message on NFC East race with Dallas Cowboys

The New York Giants and John Harbaugh know the NFC East race is becoming increasingly unpredictable in the 2026 NFL season, and the Dallas Cowboys’ latest loss has added another layer of intrigue to the division. Dallas fell 24-16 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night, suffering a disappointing defeat against a team that had yet to win a game this season before traveling to Arlington.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles have been dealing with their own challenges ahead of their Week 5 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. Injuries to key offensive players, including Saquon Barkley and DeVonta Smith, have complicated Philadelphia’s preparations, creating more uncertainty around the defending division contenders. With the season still in its early stages, the latest developments could have implications for the NFC East standings.

In this scenario, Harbaugh was asked how much attention his team pays to what happens elsewhere in the division, particularly after the Cowboys’ defeat and the Eagles’ recent struggles. While acknowledging that players and coaches keep track of their rivals, the head coach emphasized that the Giants cannot afford to lose focus on their own upcoming opponent, the Washington Commanders.

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Who will win the NFC East?

John Harbaugh explained that developments around the division naturally become a topic of conversation among coaches and players, especially after a high-profile game like Dallas’ loss to Tampa Bay. However, he made a distinction between keeping up with the competition and allowing outside results to distract the team from its weekly preparation.

“Yeah, I think you take notice. It’s talked about, probably not too specifically. It’s more like you talk about it probably at work with your colleagues and friends and stuff. ‘You see the game last night?’ You kind of keep track a little bit of the division, certainly more than the other teams that you’re playing against. So, we certainly know what happened in the game. I didn’t stay up for it. It was too late. But I saw the highlights in the morning, and guys were talking about it. Joe Schoen gave me the rundown. He stayed up and watched it, so he gave me the details.”

The Giants coach then made clear where the team’s priorities lie as it prepares for its next game. Although the Cowboys’ loss and the Eagles’ situation are relevant to the broader division race, Harbaugh stressed that the Commanders deserve the majority of New York’s attention this week. “The Commanders are the ones we’re kind of focusing on this week. So, you spend more time on the game that you’re playing.”

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Key takeaways