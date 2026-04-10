NY Giants encouraged to trade up for Jeremiyah Love in 2026 NFL Draft

Former general manager Mike Tannenbaum believes the New York Giants should be aggressive if they want to land one of the most dynamic prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft.

With speculation growing around elite offensive playmakers, Tannenbaum suggested the Giants should consider moving up from No. 5 overall to secure running back Jeremiyah Love, who has surged up boards in recent weeks.

“Jeremiyah Love may be the best player in this draft. He is explosive with the ball in his hands. He is an impecable pass blocker. He catches the ball. If I’m the New York Giants and I’m trying to set the tone with John Harbaugh, do I actually think about trading up above the Tennessee Titans at No. 4? Maybe flipping with Arizona at No. 3 to get a culture setting player in Jeremiyah Love.”

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Are the Giants making a trade in 2026 NFL Draft for Jeremiyah Love?

Interest in Jeremiyah Love has reportedly intensified across the NFL and that might force the Giants to make a trade. The Tennessee Titans at No. 4 are considered a legitimate landing spot for the running back, while other teams such as the Washington Commanders and Kansas City Chiefs have also been linked to the dynamic playmaker.

That growing demand could force New York to move up if the front office views him as a foundational piece. A trade would signal a major offensive commitment from the Giants.

Pairing Love with Malik Nabers and Jaxson Dart would give New York one of the most intriguing young skill-position groups in the league. The combination of Love’s explosiveness, Nabers’ downfield ability and Dart’s playmaking upside could immediately reshape the identity of the offense.

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Ultimately, the decision comes down to value versus aggression. Moving into the top three would likely require significant draft capital, but Tannenbaum’s argument centers on securing a tone-setting player. If the Giants believe Love is truly the best player available, trading up could be the bold move that defines their rebuild.