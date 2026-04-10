NY Giants get important update on OT Francis Mauigoa ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

The New York Giants may have received a significant development in their search for a foundational player. Miami tackle Francis Mauigoa, widely viewed as the best offensive lineman available in the 2026 NFL Draft, has reportedly cleared a key medical checkpoint that could solidify his standing near the top of the board.

With the No. 5 overall pick, the Giants are expected to strongly consider reinforcing protection for quarterback Jaxson Dart, and Mauigoa’s profile fits the mold of a long-term anchor. Mike Garafolo provided the latest update after teams requested a medical recheck tied to a minor back issue that caused Mauigoa some discomfort late in the season with the Miami Hurricanes.

“Miami OT Francis Mauigoa’s recheck is complete, with no new issues or concerns, source says. After the request for a recheck was made in early March, Mauigoa met/visited with teams in the top third of the first round, an sign of his confidence any concerns would be satisfied.”

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Who will the NY Giants draft?

Francis Mauigoa is firmly in the mix for New York, but he is far from the only option. The Giants have also been linked to Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr., who offers explosive pass-rush upside and could address a long-term need.

Additionally, running back Jeremiyah Love remains a dynamic possibility after his rapid rise, with some evaluators viewing him as the most complete offensive playmaker outside the quarterback position.

The challenge for the Giants is that Mauigoa may not even reach No. 5. The Arizona Cardinals at No. 3 and Tennessee Titans at No. 4 are both considered potential landing spots for an offensive tackle, particularly given their own protection needs. That creates a realistic scenario where New York must decide whether to pivot to a defensive cornerstone like Bain or lean into offensive explosiveness with Love.

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Still, Mauigoa’s clean bill of health significantly changes the calculus. If available, he would offer the Giants a foundational player capable of protecting Jaxson Dart for years, stabilizing the offensive line and accelerating the franchise’s rebuild. With medical concerns now resolved, the Miami standout appears firmly back in contention to be one of the first five names called in the 2026 NFL Draft.