NY Giants’ Brian Burns injury takes a turn for the worse as he suffers same fate Malik Nabers did

The latest injury update on Brian Burns only added to the New York Giants problems as their star pass-rusher deals with the same setback Malik Nabers suffered last season.

The New York Giants had already taken a major blow with Brian Burns suffering a major knee injury. However, the concerns are now even bigger as a new report around the NFL confirms another layer to the pass rusher’s injury. He has suffered the exact same injury Malik Nabers did last season, which required a long recovery period.

“New York Giants star outside linebacker Brian Burns tore the lateral meniscus in his right knee, in addition to tearing his ACL, according to league and team sources,” as reported on The Athletic by Dan Duggan. “Burns is scheduled to undergo surgery to repair both injuries Oct. 1.”

Not only did Nabers suffer the same two injuries last season, the Giants’ WR1 was also injured at MetLife Stadium early in the year. While Burns has been ruled out for the season after getting injured in Week 3, Nabers missed virtually the same amount of time after being injured in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL campaign.

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Another season-ending injury in New York

As soon as Burns went down grabbing his right knee, fans in the stands and at home turned away from the action, fearing this scenario. Once again, the artificial turf at MetLife Stadium was found at the crime scene and deemed guilty on the spot.

Malik Nabers #1 of the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

Judging by Nabers’ lengthy and, as he admitted, mentally testing time away from the field and rehabbing, Burns might be in for a similar journey going into 2027. Nabers was a game-time decision for Week 1 this year, so a similar fate could await Burns next season. Still, that’s all a long way into the future.

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Burns could be in for ups and downs in injury rehab

Moreover, Nabers underwent a second surgery in the offseason to remove scar tissue that was causing him stiffness in his right knee. Whether something similar might also happen to Burns, there’s no telling until the Giants cross that bridge, and for the time being, it’s the last thing on their mind.

Still, being without their best pass rusher and a veteran presence on and off the field, in addition to losing Jaxson Dart, it’s safe to say the start to the season hasn’t been kind to John Harbaugh’s Giants. Yet, calm seas never made a good sailor, and it might all be the perfect storm for New York to test its sails.

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Key takeaways