Phillies’ Trea Turner takes blame for offense after playoff exit vs Braves

Following the Philadelphia Phillies' Wild Card elimination by the Atlanta Braves, roster questions have surfaced—including shortstop Trea Turner, who took the blame for the offensive collapse.

A crushing postseason exit extinguished the high World Series expectations surrounding the Philadelphia Phillies. Following a Game 3 Wild Card loss to the rival Atlanta Braves, key contributors failed to step up when everything was on the line, leaving shortstop Trea Turner to take full accountability for his struggles at the plate.

Turner pulled no punches when discussing the offensive lineup’s quiet exit, placing the brunt of the burden on himself. “[It was] me. It’s that simple. I think this year is the biggest question mark for me offensively in a long time. I’ve got a lot of work to do,” Turner told reporters following the elimination.

Despite leading the majors with 645 at-bats, Turner managed just 156 hits, finishing the year with a disappointing line alongside 101 runs scored, 19 home runs, and 57 RBIs.

Advertisement

Compounded by losing Luis Arraez to injury ahead of the postseason, the Phillies navigated a turbulent 2026 campaign, one defined by early adversity, the dismissal of manager Rob Thomson, and the midseason hiring of Don Mattingly.

Turner’s performance compared to last season

As one of the highest-paid line anchors in Philadelphia, Turner was expected to deliver in key moments. While he showed a modest bump in home run total and runs scored, a closer look at the numbers highlights a sharp decline across nearly every key rate metric compared to his 2025 campaign.

Advertisement

Let’s break those stats down:

Metric 2025 Season 2026 Season Batting Average (AVG) .304 (NL Batting Title) .242 On-Base Percentage (OBP) .348 .297 Slugging Percentage (SLG) .448 .378 OPS .812 .675 Home Runs (HR) 15 19 Runs Batted In (RBI) 69 58 Stolen Bases (SB) 36 21 Runs Scored (R) 94 101 At-Bats (AB) 491 645

Phillies’ struggles throughout the season

The sudden slump capped off what had otherwise been an incredible regular-season turnaround. Mattingly inherited a struggling 9–19 squad tied for the worst record in baseball, going on to pilot the Phillies to an impressive 83–51 (.619) stretch over the final 134 games to secure a 92–70 record and an NL Wild Card spot.

While the regular-season resurgence was impressive on paper, fatigue and late-season injuries ultimately took their toll down the stretch, unraveling Philadelphia’s depth right when October pressure peaked.

Advertisement

Key takeaways

The Philadelphia Phillies were eliminated from the postseason following a Game 3 Wild Card loss.

were eliminated from the postseason following a Game 3 Wild Card loss. Trea Turner managed 156 hits across a major-league-leading 645 at-bats.

across a major-league-leading 645 at-bats. Don Mattingly led Philadelphia to an 83–51 stretch to finish the season 92–70.