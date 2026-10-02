Phillies’ Trea Turner takes blame for offense after playoff exit vs Braves

A crushing postseason exit extinguished the high World Series expectations surrounding the Philadelphia Phillies. Following a Game 3 Wild Card loss to the rival Atlanta Braves, key contributors failed to step up when everything was on the line, leaving shortstop Trea Turner to take full accountability for his struggles at the plate.
Turner pulled no punches when discussing the offensive lineup’s quiet exit, placing the brunt of the burden on himself. “[It was] me. It’s that simple. I think this year is the biggest question mark for me offensively in a long time. I’ve got a lot of work to do,” Turner told reporters following the elimination.
Despite leading the majors with 645 at-bats, Turner managed just 156 hits, finishing the year with a disappointing line alongside 101 runs scored, 19 home runs, and 57 RBIs.
Compounded by losing Luis Arraez to injury ahead of the postseason, the Phillies navigated a turbulent 2026 campaign, one defined by early adversity, the dismissal of manager Rob Thomson, and the midseason hiring of Don Mattingly.
Celebration formation 🫡 pic.twitter.com/9oPoxfbiKM— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) October 2, 2026
Turner’s performance compared to last season
As one of the highest-paid line anchors in Philadelphia, Turner was expected to deliver in key moments. While he showed a modest bump in home run total and runs scored, a closer look at the numbers highlights a sharp decline across nearly every key rate metric compared to his 2025 campaign.
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Let’s break those stats down:
|Metric
|2025 Season
|2026 Season
|Batting Average (AVG)
|.304 (NL Batting Title)
|.242
|On-Base Percentage (OBP)
|.348
|.297
|Slugging Percentage (SLG)
|.448
|.378
|OPS
|.812
|.675
|Home Runs (HR)
|15
|19
|Runs Batted In (RBI)
|69
|58
|Stolen Bases (SB)
|36
|21
|Runs Scored (R)
|94
|101
|At-Bats (AB)
|491
|645
Phillies’ struggles throughout the season
The sudden slump capped off what had otherwise been an incredible regular-season turnaround. Mattingly inherited a struggling 9–19 squad tied for the worst record in baseball, going on to pilot the Phillies to an impressive 83–51 (.619) stretch over the final 134 games to secure a 92–70 record and an NL Wild Card spot.
While the regular-season resurgence was impressive on paper, fatigue and late-season injuries ultimately took their toll down the stretch, unraveling Philadelphia’s depth right when October pressure peaked.
Key takeaways
- The Philadelphia Phillies were eliminated from the postseason following a Game 3 Wild Card loss.
- Trea Turner managed 156 hits across a major-league-leading 645 at-bats.
- Don Mattingly led Philadelphia to an 83–51 stretch to finish the season 92–70.
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Will the Phillies bounce back next season?
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