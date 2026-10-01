NY Giants’ John Harbaugh reveals if Jaxson Dart will be ready for NFL playoffs after QB injury update

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh has provided an update on Jaxson Dart following the quarterback’s knee surgery. Dart underwent the procedure after suffering his serious injury against the Rams in Week 2, and the Giants coach indicated that everything went according to expectations.

Harbaugh was asked whether doctors discovered any additional damage once they performed the surgery. According to the coach, the procedure revealed what the medical staff expected to find, and there were no indications that the recovery timeline would change significantly.

The Giants are still preparing to move forward without Dart for the foreseeable future. While Jaxson has reportedly expressed optimism about returning during the playoffs, Harbaugh suggested that such a timeline may be overly ambitious.

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Jaxson Dart recovery timeline remains uncertain

John Harbaugh initially said that Jaxson Dart’s surgery went well, although he jokingly acknowledged that doctors rarely tell coaches otherwise when asked about a procedure.

He then explained that the surgery essentially went according to plan. “I think it went well. Have you ever heard the doctor tell you it didn’t go well? Yeah, the doc said it went well.”

Asked whether doctors found additional damage once they operated on Dart’s knee, Harbaugh said the procedure revealed what they expected and that the recovery timeline should not change substantially.

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“No, that’s a good question. That’s actually a good question. Not a great question, but a good question. No, I think it was as expected. I think they saw what they thought they were going to see and just fixed it. The timeline doesn’t really change too much.”

When will Jaxson Dart return?

John Harbaugh was then asked about Jaxson Dart’s apparent belief that he could return for the playoffs. The coach joked that Dart may have communicated that directly to him rather than publicly, before suggesting that a return in less than four months doesn’t seem realistic. “Maybe that’s a little ambitious.”

Harbaugh was also asked whether Dart needed to have his MCL fully repaired during the procedure, but the Giants coach admitted that he did not know the specific details of the surgery. For now, New York will continue preparing for life without its starting quarterback while Dart begins the recovery process.

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