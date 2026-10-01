Why isn’t Shedeur Sanders playing today for Browns vs Steelers in Week 4 of 2026 NFL season?

Shedeur Sanders will not play for the Cleveland Browns against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season. Head coach Todd Monken has once again chosen Deshaun Watson as his starting quarterback, keeping Sanders in the backup role for Thursday Night Football.

The decision comes after Watson bounced back from a difficult Week 1 performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The veteran quarterback helped Cleveland win its next two games against Tampa Bay and Carolina, putting the Browns at 2-1 and keeping them in the AFC North race.

With Watson producing wins, Monken has maintained his original plan at quarterback. Sanders remains the Browns’ backup, and if Watson continues to lead Cleveland to victories, Shedeur could remain on the sideline for several more weeks.

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Why is Shedeur Sanders still on the bench?

Todd Monken decided before the season that Deshaun Watson would be the Browns’ starting quarterback, with Shedeur Sanders behind him on the depth chart. The coaching staff has continued to follow that plan despite Watson’s struggles in the season opener.

Watson’s response over the following two games has been important. After the loss to Jacksonville, he helped Cleveland defeat Tampa Bay and then played a key role in the comeback victory over Carolina. The Browns now enter Thursday night’s AFC North matchup with a 2-1 record.

That record makes it difficult for Monken to justify making a quarterback change right now. Cleveland is competing for the division lead, and another victory over Pittsburgh would give the Browns even more momentum heading into the rest of the season.

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For Sanders, that means his opportunity could depend heavily on what happens with Watson. If the veteran continues to perform well enough to keep Cleveland winning, Sanders could remain as the backup for the remainder of the 2026 season and his future with the team might be uncertain.