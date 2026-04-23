NY Giants’ John Harbaugh justifies criticized decision to select Arvell Reese in NFL Draft

The New York Giants’ decision to select Arvell Reese with the No. 5 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft is one that raised several questions across the league. Even wide receiver Malik Nabers disliked the decision after the team missed out on Jeremiyah Love. However, head coach John Harbaugh has now set the record straight.

Though listed as an outside linebacker coming out of college, Reese can truly play on every position across the box. Harbaugh and the Giants took that into account before making their first pick in the opening round of the 2026 NFL Draft. As Harbaugh noted, New York expects Reese to change shapes and help the defense in a position-less role.

“Arvell is a versatile player. We’re gonna play him at inside backer, WILL backer,” Harbaugh stated, per NY Daily News Sports. “Our defense is flexible, position-less. He’ll have an opportunity to move around, but he’ll line up next to Tremaine [Edmunds].”

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