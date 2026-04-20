Arvell Reese’s profile: Who is the Buckeyes linebacker? Age, height and more

Arvell Reese didn’t just emerge at Ohio State Buckeyes football—he exploded into the national spotlight. What makes him different is how fast his rise happened, with projections placing him among the top picks in his class.

After steadily working his way up the depth chart, he developed into a centerpiece of the team’s defense, finishing his career with 100+ tackles and double-digit tackles for loss while showcasing rare versatility.

Following a dominant 2025 campaign that earned him All-American honors and Big Ten recognition, the linebacker quickly became one of the most talked-about names ahead of the NFL Draft.

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How old is Arvell Reese?

Arvell Reese is 20 years old. He was born on August 30, 2005. His age is a major factor in his rising draft stock. Evaluators value not only his current production but also his long-term upside, as he enters the draft with fewer miles than many prospects at his position.

Arvell Reese participates in drills during 2026 Ohio State Pro Day (Source: Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

How tall is Arvell Reese?

Arvell Reese is 6-foot-4 (1.93 m) and weighs around 241–243 pounds. Those measurements give him ideal size for a modern linebacker, especially one who can also rush the passer.

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His length and frame allow him to play both inside and on the edge, making him a matchup problem for offenses. Physically, he fits the mold of today’s hybrid defenders—big enough to handle contact in the run game, but fast and agile enough to cover ground and pressure quarterbacks.

What position does Arvell Reese play?

Arvell Reese plays linebacker, with the ability to line up as an edge rusher in certain situations. At Ohio State Buckeyes football, he has been used as a versatile defensive weapon.

While his primary role is off-ball linebacker, his pass-rushing ability allows coaches to deploy him on the edge, especially in blitz packages. This hybrid skill set is one of the main reasons NFL scouts view him as a high-upside prospect.

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Arvell Reese’s career with the Ohio State Buckeyes

Arvell Reese played for the Ohio State Buckeyes from 2023 to 2025, evolving from a limited freshman role into one of the best linebackers in college football.

His college career didn’t start with immediate dominance. As a freshman in 2023, he appeared in just six games and didn’t record significant statistics, partly due to a concussion that limited his availability.

By 2024, he began to carve out a role in the rotation, showing flashes of his potential with 43 tackles and early signs of playmaking ability. That progression set the stage for his breakout.

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Arvell Reese #8 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2025 (Source: John Fisher/Getty Images)

Everything changed in 2025. He became a centerpiece of Ohio State’s defense, finishing with 69 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks, while consistently impacting games at multiple levels.

He also played a key role in the Buckeyes’ success during his tenure, including being part of the team that won the College Football Playoff national championship in 2024.

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His ability to rush the passer, defend the run, and play in space made him one of the most complete defenders. After his standout junior season, he declared for the NFL Draft in January 2026, closing his college career as one of the program’s top defensive stars.

Arvell Reese’s career highlights

Breakout 2025 season (69 tackles, 6.5 sacks): Reese’s junior year was the turning point of his career. He recorded 69 total tackles and 6.5 sacks, leading Ohio State’s defense in multiple categories and establishing himself as a consistent playmaker. What stands out is not just the raw production, but how he produced it—impacting games as both a traditional linebacker and a pass rusher.

Strong year-to-year development (2024 → 2025 leap): Reese showed clear progression between seasons. In 2024, he recorded 43 tackles and just 0.5 sacks, but in 2025 he took a massive leap in both volume and impact. That jump is something NFL scouts heavily value—it signals coachability, adaptability, and the ability to handle a larger role in a high-level defensive system.

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Versatile defensive role (LB / EDGE hybrid): Throughout his time at Ohio State, Reese wasn’t limited to one role. He lined up primarily as a linebacker but was frequently used as a pass rusher off the edge, which helped maximize his athletic traits. This versatility is a major reason he’s considered a strong NFL prospect, as modern defenses prioritize players who can impact multiple phases of the game.

Elite athletic profile (NFL Combine impact): Reese boosted his stock significantly during the pre-draft process, including standout athletic testing at the NFL Scouting Combine, where he reportedly ran around a 4.46-second 40-yard dash—elite speed for his size. That combination of size and speed makes him one of the most physically intriguing linebacker prospects in his class.

Rising NFL Draft prospect (top-tier projection): Reese has steadily climbed draft boards and is now viewed as a potential top-10 pick in the NFL Draft.