NY Giants’ John Harbaugh leaves door open on Kayvon Thibodeaux, Dexter Lawrence trades

John Harbaugh and the New York Giants may not have been caught completely by surprise by Dexter Lawrence’s trade request. Still, it did change the tune in East Rutherford heading to the 2026 NFL season. Now, the G-Men have a decision to make. According to Harbaugh, every option is on the table, and that applies to Lawrence, as well as Kayvon Thibodeaux.

“Everybody is tradable. Everybody,” Harbaugh said, via SNY, when asked about trade candidates in New York. In addition to Lawrence requesting a trade, Thibodeaux is a name to watch, as his name has gained traction in the NFL’s rumor mill. Although the Giants and Harbaugh remain optimistic about Lawrence despite the public trade request, the Super Bowl-winning head coach didn’t sugarcoat the reality of the NFL.

For the right price, anyone can change teams, and as the NY Giants have reportedly established their asking price for Lawrence, signs could indicate the G-Men are seriously considering fulfilling his wish. Harbaugh didn’t mention Lawrence by name in his comment, but the star nose tackle is still with the Giants, and thus he enters the list when Harbaugh says “everybody.”

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NY Giants’ defense vies to comeback

The 4-13 finish to the 2025 NFL season was far from encouraging for the Giants, but they did show many signs of improvement that can have fans hopeful for the future in The Big Apple. After being a high note in 2024, the defense struggled in 2025.

Kayvon Thibodeaux #5 of the New York Giants

Aside from Brian Burns and Abdul Carter, not many players put up great numbers in New York—or rather, New Jersey. Still, Harbaugh is confident the team can bounce back from adversity. The Giants have enough talent on defense to do so, it’s all about finding their footing. However, if New York parts ways with both Lawrence and Thibodeaux, it’d make the climb much steeper.

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If Giants trade both Lawrence and Thibodeaux, who are left?

Most likely, the Giants trade only one of Lawrence and Thibodeaux—if they even send one of them away. Still, in the event the Giants go ballistic and do the unthinkable, these players would be next up to fill the glaring voids. Burns and Carter would remain the top pass-rushing threats off the edge.

With Thibodeaux gone, Chauncey Golston and Caleb Murphy could be in line for expanded roles, too. Sam Roberts and Marlon Tuipulotu would compete for the vacant nose tackle job. To say they have big shoes to fill would be an understatement.

Lawrence is the best nose tackle in the league

As reported by Warren Sharp, Lawrence leads the NFL in pressures when aligned at NT since 2022. Lawrence has pressured quarterbacks 108 times since the 2022 campaign. The next closest pursuer is Vita Vea with 32. Indeed, Lawrence had a down year in 2025, but there’s nobody on his level when it comes to playing the nose tackle position as he does.

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New York is well aware of that, and it isn’t afraid of publicly admitting that. Still, the NFL is a business, and you’d be surprised how many times pride outweighs analytics in critical decisions.