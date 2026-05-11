NY Giants, John Harbaugh see in Arvell Reese the versatility they need for their defense

Arvell Reese will be one of John Harbaugh’s defensive options for the New York Giants heading into 2026 NFL season.

The selection of Arvell Reese in the latest draft was no coincidence for the New York Giants. The franchise’s change in direction began specifically with strengthening its defense, which is why John Harbaugh looked for a player whose physical traits allow him to fill multiple roles.

“He moves like a smaller guy. He moves his feet. He can flip his hips,” the head coach recently said to the press. Clearly, the linebacker’s qualities can already be projected to fill several needs for the G-Men.

Reese successfully filled a WILL linebacker role during his final stint with the Ohio State Buckeyes, a position Ryan Day knew how to maximize. That experience now opens up a wide range of possibilities in East Rutherford, where Harbaugh will try unlock his full potential.

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Where could Reese be used on defense?

Under John Harbaugh’s new defensive scheme, Arvell Reese serves as a versatile “chess piece” whose primary value lies in his positional fluidity. Although he possesses the length and frame of a traditional defensive end, Harbaugh might use him as a WIL linebacker to create schematic confusion.

Arvell Reese.

By lining Reese up everywhere from the edge to directly over the guard, the Giants leverage his elite athleticism to “cheat” the traditional look of the front seven. This allows Reese to function as a disruptive interior pass rusher or a stand-up edge threat, forcing opposing offenses to account for his location on every snap while making it nearly impossible to predict whether he is dropping into coverage or attacking the pocket.

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Harbaugh strengthens his defense

John Harbaugh has rapidly transformed the Giants’ defense into an elite unit by blending veteran star power with high-impact reinforcements. The foundation is anchored by the interior presence of DJ Reader and Shelby Harris, whose ability to eat up blocks and disrupt the pocket creates the perfect environment for veteran star Brian Burns to dominate as a premier edge rusher.

With the addition of Tremaine Edmunds as the rangy, downhill leader of the linebacker corps, Harbaugh has built a physical and versatile front seven capable of stifling the run and generating relentless pressure, making them one of the most formidable defensive groups in the league.