NY Giants confirm another intriguing Malik Nabers’ injury update ahead of Week 1 game vs Cowboys

The New York Giants and John Harbaugh have been very cautious about Malik Nabers' status to face the Cowboys in Week 1.

John Harbaugh has once again refused to provide a definitive answer on Malik Nabers’ status for the New York Giants’ Week 1 showdown against the Dallas Cowboys. With the star wide receiver coming off a serious knee injury, every update has become increasingly important, but Harbaugh’s latest comments only added more intrigue to the situation.

Nabers has continued to make encouraging progress in his recovery and participated fully in Wednesday’s practice, moving well during individual work. Those developments have strengthened the belief that he could make his return against Dallas after missing the end of last season because of his torn ACL and meniscus. However, the Giants are still treating his availability as a decision that will be made closer to kickoff.

That has left fans wondering whether Nabers will actually be on the field for Jaxson Dart’s first career Week 1 start. Harbaugh was asked again about the situation and, rather than confirming that his top receiver would play, gave an answer that keeps the door open in both directions.

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Will Malik Nabers play for Giants against Cowboys?

John Harbaugh’s latest response made it clear that the Giants are not ready to officially announce Nabers as active for Sunday night. The head coach emphasized that the final decision will depend on how Nabers feels and whether the medical and football staff believe he is ready to return to game action.

“We’ll find out on Sunday night. We’ll see though. I mean, it’s still four days until we play. So, if he’s ready to go and he feels like he’s ready to go, then he’ll play. If he’s not and he’s not ready, then he won’t play. That’s how it works.”

The answer is certainly not the definitive confirmation Giants fans were hoping for, but it also does not sound like a setback. Nabers has looked good during practice, and the Giants have continued to take a cautious approach with their most important offensive weapon. Harbaugh’s comments suggest the final call will come down to Nabers’ readiness rather than a predetermined decision to keep him sidelined.

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For now, Nabers remains one of the biggest storylines heading into Giants-Cowboys. His return would give Dart a major weapon for his first NFL season opener and could significantly change the matchup against Dallas. Until Harbaugh and the Giants make their final decision, however, the mystery surrounding Nabers will continue all the way to Sunday night.